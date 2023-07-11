Prime Minister Modis’ upcoming visit to France rich in substance









Update: Jul 11, 2023

Paris [France]July 11 (ANI): As France is set to roll out a red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his visit to the European nation is likely to be filled with several interactions with France’s top leaders to discuss issues of global concern which show the growing ties between the two countries.

Notably, PM Modi is the guest of honor at the July 14 celebrations in France this year. On occasion, India’s tri-service contingent will participate, including aircraft from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The French National Day, or July 14, holds a special place in the French consciousness. This day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. The Bastille Day Parade is the culmination of the July 14 celebrations.

However, foreign politicians are rarely invited as guests of honor for July 14 (the last time was in 2017, when the US President (Donald Trump at the time) received the invitation).

The participation of foreign marching bands and aircraft is even more unusual.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit becomes all the more significant as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership.

The two leaders (Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron) share great personal chemistry between the leaders.

According to sources, a particular gesture by President Emmanuel Macron is likely, which includes multiple meetings with the Prime Minister, including a private dinner and a joint meeting with the CEOs. Also, a state banquet at the iconic Louvre on Bastille Day will likely be held.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with all of France’s political leaders, including President Macron, Prime Minister Borne, and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House) is also expected during his visit.

A strong focus will be on trade and economy with a CEO Forum bringing together big names from the Indian and French sides. Close collaboration not only on bilateral issues but also on what the two countries can do on global issues will be considered.

The PM’s visit was preceded by numerous activities organized by our Embassy, ​​including Namaste France earlier this week. An interaction with the prestigious La Seine Musicale with the Indian community is also expected, according to the sources.

Ambitious results from PM Modi’s visit to France are expected in the fields of defence, space, geostrategic planning, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, interpersonal relations, sports and culture, among others.

As India and France celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year, the Indian military contingent would also be part of the Bastille Day marching contingent alongside their French counterparts to mark this milestone.

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Modi will be the guest of honor at France’s National Day on July 14.

The traditional French military parade takes place in Paris during July 14th. Prime Minister Modi’s visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between France and India.

The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to herald the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership by setting ambitious new goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including across a wide range of industries, according to the official statement. issued by the Embassy of India in France. (ANI)

