“No” still taken on the military trial of Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) holds a protective shield as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on June 8, 2023. AFP management believe Khan is the “mastermind” of the May 9 attacks. that he was ready to undergo a military trial.

ISLAMABAD: No decision has yet been made on whether Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will be tried under military law by a military court, officials said. informed sources at The News.

The sources said that although some of the federal ministers suggest the trial of Khan as the “mastermind” of the May 9 attacks is worthy of a military trial, no decision has been made in this regard.

There is general agreement among civil and military authorities that Khan, the first prime minister to be impeached by a motion of no confidence, was the “mastermind” of the May 9 attacks.

The civil party, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several federal ministers, have repeatedly said that the head of the PTI was the main planner of the May 9 violence.

The military establishment, however, has yet to name anyone, including Khan, but indirect clues from them also suggest what the civilian government is vocally saying.

FIRs are now being registered against Khan in connection with the May 9 attacks following evidence collected by police and based on statements made by some of the arsonists already arrested.

In at least six FIRs, Khan has been nominated. So far, he has been named in FIRs registered in different police stations in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Mianwali. His name should appear in other FIRs.

When asked if Khan will be tried under the Army Act, the source said no decision has yet been made on the matter.

According to information provided by the federal government to the Supreme Court recently, a total of 102 civilians, arrested in various parts of the country following the violence of May 9, are with the military authorities for their trial under the law on the ‘army.

None of these 102 suspects include women or children. A media report a few days ago suggested that no women or anyone under the age of 18 will be tried under the Army Act.

Custody of all persons to be tried under the Army Act was given to the military. If a decision is made to try Khan under the Army Act, his custody will also be handed over to military authorities.

In a recent interview, Khan said he was prepared to face a military trial without even the assistance of a lawyer.

Originally published in The News

