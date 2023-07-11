Reviewing Tanjungsari Market, President Jokowi: Stable Prices, Adequate Supply





The president said market conditions in Sumedang Regency were quite good. In fact, the current national inflation rate has also declined from 4% to 3.5%. Posted on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 2:58 PM WIB President Joko Widodo directly observed the prices of a number of food items at Tanjungsari Market, Sumedang Regency, West Java Province on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Based on his observation, the prices of a number of food products at Tanjungsari market were in a stable position. “We checked everything, what I’m most happy about is that the meat is already at IDR 38,000. Chicken, shallots, peppers, everything is in a stable position,” the president said in his statement to the teams. press after the exam. The president said market conditions in Sumedang Regency were quite good. In fact, the current national inflation rate has also declined from 4% to 3.5%. “We hope that later in September, October, it will be below 3 (percent), we hope,” the president said. Not only the prices, the president also said that the supply of a number of food items in Sumedang Regency is sufficient. This can be seen in the price which is quite stable. “Yes, if the price drops to a stable level, it means there is enough supply, and I see there is no problem in Sumedang Regency,” the chairman said. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Sumedang Regent Dony Ahmad Munir accompanied the President in this review . (BPMI Setpres)

