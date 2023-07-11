Donald Trump has time on his side in the documents trial





Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

In his latest effort to throw sand in the wheels of the judicial machine, Donald Trump is trying to postpone his trial indefinitely on federal charges stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents. As CBS News explains:

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and longtime Trump aide Walt Nauta asked Judge Aileen Cannon Monday night to delay setting a trial date for their federal case in Florida.

Proceeding with a trial while awaiting a presidential election cycle in which opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly opposed to each other in that action will create extraordinary challenges, argued the former president and the attorneys for current Republican presidential candidates.

The Trump team cited complex document discovery issues, problems with assembling an impartial jury and the unprecedented nature of a criminal trial involving agents of competing presidential candidates, as grounds for indefinitely postponing the trial.

The motion reflects Trump’s underlying strategy, one he pursued for many years in the constant litigation that was a byproduct of his business career of delaying guerrilla litigation. In this case, Trump is aiming to win the 2024 election and thwart prosecutors by ripping their chains off or even forgiving himself. But the case poses enormous challenges. On the one hand, the key elements of the case are governed by an obscure law known as the Classified Information Proceedings Act, which provides for constant negotiations between the parties and multiple rulings by the trial judge on the use and disclosure of classified documents. On the other hand, jury selection could involve an unusually long process given the notoriety of the case and the defendant. Chief Prosecutor and Special Counsel Jack Smith has already requested a postponement of the trial date until Dec. 11, about a month before the presidential caucuses in Iowa.

Much of the controversy that preceded this lawsuit fell to trial judge Florida Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who would typically have done him extraordinary favors in the initial legal maneuver after the August 2022 FBI raid on Mar-à-Lago. Now she will rule on that motion to slow down the trial, as The New York Times reports:

Judges have wide latitude in scheduling trials, and programming orders are generally not subject to appeal in higher courts. That said, given the extraordinary nature of Mr. Trump’s case and the potential implications of a delay, prosecutors under Mr. Smith could in theory try to find justification to challenge a scheduling decision made. by Judge Cannon in the United States Court of Appeals. for the 11th Circuit.

Even if Cannon denies Team Trump’s motion and/or is instructed to do so by the 11th Circuit, she will control the pace of the trial amid constant political distractions and renewed delaying tactics from the president’s former attorneys. And similar issues will affect the timing of criminal trials still scheduled in New York, Washington, and Atlanta, though the judges presiding over those cases are unlikely to be as friendly to the defendant as Cannon (although it is possible, of course, that she makes a point of showing some independence in a matter that could have a significant impact on perceptions of the impartiality of the federal judiciary).

Overall, the sweet spot for Trump is likely to be under threat of condemnation or, as he and his supporters see it, political persecution throughout the 2024 election cycle without having to face to the condemnation itself. It will not take too many delays in his legal proceedings to grant his wish. Then all you need is to win the White House again.

See all Sign up for the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/07/donald-trump-has-time-on-his-side-in-documents-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos