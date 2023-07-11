China, Solomon Islands strengthen ties





A spokesperson for the United States National Security Council said Washington respects the ability of nations to make sovereign decisions in the best interests of their people while encouraging parties to release these texts immediately to increase transparency and inform discussions on the impacts of these agreements on regional security. . The official added that the United States is committed to a strong relationship with the region and to strengthening longstanding ties with the people of the Solomon Islands. Mr Sogavare transferred diplomatic relations from Taiwan to Beijing when he came to power in 2019. Beijing claims to govern Taiwan democratically within its own territory. Last month, Mr Sogavare called for a review of a 2017 security treaty with Australia, which has historically provided police support to the Solomon Islands, including the rapid deployment of police in 2021 to quell riots , although China has strengthened its police training there. China will continue to provide assistance to the Solomon Islands to strengthen its law enforcement capacity, according to a joint statement carried by China’s official Xinhua News Agency. He urged relevant countries to carefully handle issues such as the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea and cooperation on nuclear submarines, in a thinly veiled swipe at Japan and AUKUS. the alliance between Australia, the United States and Great Britain. Mr Sogavare also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon and the two agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Chinese state television. China and the Pacific island countries are both developing countries and should strengthen mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation, Xi said at the meeting. China has long supported so-called South-South cooperation, which refers to cooperation among developing countries on an equal footing for mutual benefit. Describing the two countries as trustworthy friends and reliable brothers, Xi said the China-Solomon Islands relationship is a good example of solidarity and cooperation among countries of different sizes and among developing countries. Mr. Xi told Mr. Sogavare that China supports more of its companies investing in the Solomon Islands and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance without political strings attached. Mr. Sogavares’ office pointed out that quality infrastructure is an area the country needs for economic empowerment to eradicate poverty. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is already building a cellular network in the Solomon Islands, funded by a $66 million Chinese EXIM bank loan. A Chinese public company will also redevelop the port of the capital Honiara. Reuters

