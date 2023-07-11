What did Carrie and Boris Johnson name their children and why?





Carrie Johnson has announced the arrival of her third child with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson – and revealed her interesting name. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Ms Johnson, 35, shared photos of her newborn son, called Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, who is Mr Johnson’s eighth child. The couple are already parents to three-year-old Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson and 18-month-old Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. Introducing her baby boy to the world, Ms Johnson wrote online: ‘A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 a.m. She joked: ‘Can you guess which name my husband chose?!’ in reference to Mr. Johnson’s well-known love of ancient Greek myths. Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Frank Mr Johnson, 59, studied classics at Balliol College, University of Oxford and Odysseus is a mythical Greek hero in Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey. Meanwhile, the Johnsons named their eldest child Wilfred after Mr Johnson’s paternal grandfather, Osman Wilfred Kemal. One of the youngster’s middle names, Lawrie, refers to Ms Johnson’s own grandfather. His other middle name, Nicholas, was a tribute to a doctor who treated the former MP as he battled Covid at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. Their daughter Romy was named after Mrs Johnson’s aunt Rosemary. Iris comes from the Greek word for rainbow – a nod to the fact that their daughter is a ‘rainbow baby’ – a child born after a miscarriage or a stillbirth. Her middle middle name is a tribute to the Prime Minister’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died in 2021. Carrie is already mother to Wilfred, three, and Romy, 18 months (pictured together) Frankie is tucked in by his big brother Wilfred in this adorable photo Carrie shared the arrival of her third child on Instagram Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 In her Instagram post today, Ms Johnson revealed her newborn baby’s arrival and names with a series of adorable photos. How many children does Boris Johnson have? The Prime Minister and Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children together: Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22 and Theodore Apollo, 20. He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre. Mrs Macintyre’s daughter is believed to be one of two children he fathered as a result of an affair. The Court of Appeal ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know he fathered a daughter in an adulterous affair when he was Mayor of London in 2009 – but also raised the possibility of a second baby. Lara attended Bedales School – which costs £33,000 a year – in Hampshire and went on to read Latin at the University of St Andrews. Milo went to Westminster School 27,000 a year and can speak Arabic, Russian and French. Cassiawent to Highgate School – which costs £18,000 a year – and Theodore went to Cambridge University. Boris’ son Wilf, born on April 29, 2020, is from his relationship with his wife Carrie. His second with Carrie, Romy, was born in December 2021. The third child was born on July 11, 2023. Mr Johnson’s eighth. Carrie, wearing a white dress, is seen holding the baby and gazing at him adoringly. She also shared photos of Frankie being tucked in by her big brother Wilf and lying happily in a moses basket. She said in her caption, “I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten. “Thank you so much to the amazing NHS Maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude. “Now can anyone recommend any good sets/box sets for gorging while breastfeeding?” ‘Time for a drink’. The baby is the couple’s third together, but Daily Mail columnist Mr Johnson’s eighth. The former Prime Minister has four children from his marriage to lawyer Marina Wheeler. He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre. In May, Ms Johnson announced she was expecting her third child. Sharing her news on Instagram, she said she had been feeling “pretty exhausted” for eight months, adding: “We can’t wait to meet this little one” in a few weeks. ‘Wilf is thrilled to be a big brother again and has been chatting nonstop. ‘I don’t think Romy has any idea what’s coming. She will be soon. The baby’s arrival comes just over three years after Ms Johnson gave birth to her first son Wilfred. In December 2021, they welcomed daughter Romy, who Ms Johnson described as their ‘rainbow baby’ after she miscarried a year prior. The couple moved to Oxfordshire earlier this year after Mr Johnson resigned as Prime Minister last September. Mr Johnson’s children with Ms Wheeler are all in their 20s – Lara Lettice is 20, Milo Arthur is 27, Cassia Peaches, 25 and Theodore Apollo, 23. Carrie said in her caption (pictured): ‘I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten. The proud mother shared a handmade card for her second son

