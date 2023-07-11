Sharad Pawar to share stage with PM Modi and Ajit Pawar, days after BJP pulls off NCP coup





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to share the stage with Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, for an award ceremony, in Pune, Maharashtra, on August 1. This comes against the recent tumultuous background of Ajit Pawar who staged a split within the NCP, to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to receive the national Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1. The award, which includes a memento and a citation, is given to Prime Minister Modi in recognition of his outstanding leadership and efforts to instil a sense of patriotism among citizens. NCP leader Sharad Pawar was invited as the main guest of the ceremony, while his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar was among the other guests. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also expected to attend. The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will award the National Lokmanya Tilak Prize to Prime Minister Modi on August 1, coinciding with the 103rd anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak’s death. In a press release, Trust Chairman Deepak Tilak said the prestigious award was given in recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s remarkable leadership and dedication to the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which propelled India to the progress. In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MPs recently joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2, causing a shock in state politics. After Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister, Sharad Pawar urged Prime Minister Modi to take action against those guilty of corruption, reminding him of his recent remarks on the “corruption” of NCP leaders. Sharad Pawar further said, “It appears that the Prime Minister has exonerated the NCP and all those against whom it had made allegations. I am happy today that he has given places in the cabinet to some colleagues of the NCP. This shows that the allegations against corruption were not factual. I am grateful to the PM for that.” During a rally with workers at the BJP booth in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned various allegations of scams amounting to Rs 70,000 crore, against the NCP. The allegations included the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, the irrigation scam and the illegal mining scam.

