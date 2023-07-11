Trump wants to use his campaign to evade prosecution





A recurring dynamic of the Trump era is that his opponents gloomily warn against his covert motives or actions, and then he bluntly confirms their hunches in public.

For years, Democrats have insisted that Trump has secret and illicit ties to Russia. Then, in the summer of 2017, Donald Trump Jr. abruptly revealed a 2016 meeting with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton. I worked on this story for a year and he just tweeted it, a famous writer lamented. Two years later, congressional Democrats launched an investigation to prove the president was privately pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; Trump quickly publicly called on China to do so. He was accused of covert interference in the 2020 election; he started doing it via tweet. More recently, claims have spread that Trump was sifting through boxes of documents he removed from the White House; When Sean Hannity gave Trump a chance to deny the suggestion, he confirmed it instead.

David A. Graham: Trump just made it out in the open

A common anti-Trump belief, one might even call it a post-2020 conspiracy theory, is that Trump is running for president again in 2024, primarily to try to avoid prosecution in the many ongoing and possible cases against him. He often talks about how boring it was for him to leave his comfortable life behind to be president, and he didn’t seem to really enjoy the job. So far, his 2024 campaign has mostly been about personal bad vibes, not about building walls and making Mexico pay for them. Almost exactly a year ago, Rolling Stone reported that Trump was leaving confidants with the impression that as his criminal exposure grew, he was focusing on executive legal protections.

True to form, the former president’s lawyers have now confirmed all these suspicions, saying in a court document that his status as a presidential candidate should spare him a trial indefinitely. Last night, in a filing to Judge Aileen Cannon, the judge indicting him for mishandling classified documents, they asked for a trial to be postponed until at least after the 2024 election.

For one thing, they write, he’s just too busy. President Trump is a candidate for President of the United States and is currently the likely nominee for the Republican Party. This endeavor requires an enormous amount of time and energy, and this effort will continue until the election on November 5, 2024. As for his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, his job requires him to accompany President Trump on most of his travels. campaign across the country. . This schedule makes it difficult to prepare for the trial with the two defendants. Many defendants in criminal cases would prefer to pursue other opportunities instead of facing charges, but this generally does not entitle them to an indefinite period. Although some commentators have argued that a current or potential president should be held to a higher standard of behavior, Trump’s lawyers actually argue the opposite, saying he should be given additional tolerance because of the job he is looking for.

David A. Graham: A Guide to Donald Trump’s Indictments

They go on to say that he simply cannot go through the court system now because he is a presidential candidate: There is simply no doubt that any trial of this action while awaiting a presidential election will impact both the outcome of this election and, more importantly, the defendants’ ability to obtain a fair trial. (They do, however, give a nod to his other legal issues, adding that previously scheduled trials in other cases for President Trump and the defense attorney make it nearly impossible to prepare for that trial by December 2023. .)

The logistical and political obstacles identified by the Trump team are not imaginary. No comparable situation has ever occurred in US history, a fact that Trump attributes to persecution but is best attributed to his particularly aberrant behavior. But the justice system must balance interests, and the implications of being able to have the trial dismissed simply because he voluntarily decided to run for president are troubling. This would suggest that as long as you are credibly seeking the most powerful position in the land, you cannot be held accountable for your actions.

If Trump wins, he would have the effective power to close any federal case against him. He and his allies are already laying the groundwork to further erode the political isolation of the Justice Department, which brought the case against him. (He would also likely claim that once he was president-elect or president, he would be too busy to be judged.) as he tried to do in 2020.

From the January/February 2022 issue: Trump’s next coup has already begun

Cannon originally proposed an August trial date. Federal prosecutors have requested a postponement until December. The guns’ rulings will be scrutinized, not just because of the stakes in the case, but because she is a Trump appointee whose pre-indictment procedural rulings have been widely criticized as too friendly. with him.

His response to the case will give an indication of the prospects of the case. In the meantime, however, Trump’s critics for years have been spreading the insinuation that he was running to avoid prosecution, and his legal team just filed it in federal court.

