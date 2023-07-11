EDITORIAL: CCP Laws Create More Trouble





This month, China implemented its new Foreign Relations Law and amended its Counterintelligence Law, which are widely seen as an attempt to advance Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitions to overhaul the Chinese government. international order, while increasing the threat to human rights and other countries. sovereignty. Since Xi consolidated his supreme leadership, Beijing has passed a series of laws to consolidate his rule and that of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while promoting Xi’s dream of a great rejuvenation of China. The Patriotic Education Law was rolled out last month and requires all Chinese organizations and individuals to undergo compulsory patriotic education, such as the study of Xi Jinping’s thought to indoctrinate the public with nationalism and to suppress dissent at home and abroad, particularly targeting Hong Kong and Macau. , and even Taiwan, which is beyond Chinese jurisdiction. China has also strengthened its National Security Law and the 2021 Alien Sanctions Act. Director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi (), called the Foreign Relations Law a major achievement in implementing Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought into law. It stipulates the measures that China could adopt to counter foreign nations, individuals and organizations amid the deterioration of the country’s relations with the United States and other democratic nations. It also poses more restrictions against actions that could endanger its national interests. It’s rare for a country to turn diplomatic policy into law, but Xi’s reign obviously needs the new tools to counter obstacles posed by the United States and other democracies, including sanctions targeting high-end technologies. range that have affected China’s post-COVID-19 economy. recovery; international criticism directed at the CCP’s domestic policies; human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong; coercion from Taiwan; and Beijing’s support for Moscow. Xi must show his citizens that he and the CCP have the ability to make China great again. Following a series of raids without providing evidence of international financial companies and the detentions of foreign businessmen and people accused of espionage, the new laws introduce more restrictions that pose a threat to Chinese and foreigners in China and abroad. Chinese local and central authorities can arbitrarily interpret laws to determine what is illegal, assert extraterritorial jurisdiction, or violate human rights. The US State Department has issued a travel advisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau, citing arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and the risk of wrongful detention. The U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center says ambiguity in the laws puts U.S. and international businesses and individuals at risk. The Mainland Affairs Council said it would expand its yellow travel alert, in place since COVID-19, for China, Hong Kong and Macao, while warning Taiwanese to register their China travel plans with the government. in an emergency abroad. Data from the Investment Commission shows that new investment in China by Taiwanese listed companies fell 10.4% in the first quarter of this year, the biggest drop in six years, amid a shift in the international business market from China. By placing domestic and foreign policies under full CCP control, Xi hopes to build a new international order using Chinese norms and laws. However, with rising conflicts and violations of international norms and democratic values, the laws are generating more conflict in international society while further isolating Xi and China.

