Jokowi finally happy Kertajati airport more crowded





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo expressed satisfaction with the activities at West Java International Airport, Kertajati in Majalengka, West Java. Currently, the airport is already operating for Hajj and Umrah departures. “This morning I returned to Kertajati airport in West Java province, I am happy because the activities at Kertajati airport have been very good,” Jokowi said at Kertajati airport, in a issue of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday 07/11/2023. Jokowi said that this airport had been used for boarding no less than 8,000 pilgrims from 7 regencies and towns in West Java province. In addition, Kertajati Airport already serves Umrah flights up to 4 times a week, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Kertajati international flights 2 times a week. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “And later, from October, it will be fully operational, which means that from Husein Kartanegara airport, it will be transferred to Kertajati, especially for jet aircraft,” he added. Pictured: President Joko Widodo arrives at Kertajati International Airport, Majalengka Regency, West Java during President Joko Widodo’s working visit, Tuesday (11/7/2023). (Doc. Laily Ratchev/Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

The former DKI Jakarta governor also said that the completion of the Cileunyi – Sumedang – Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road which will be inaugurated today will also increase traffic in Kertajati. View access from Bandung city at this time can be reached within 1 hour. "In the initial planning of Kertajati Airport and Cisumdawu Toll Road (completed) at the same time, but due to the land acquisition process on Cisumdawu Toll Road, there have been many problems, so the toll road was delayed, so it could not support operations from Kertajati airport," Jokowi said. "After that, I think the airport will become a future high-traffic airport," he added. Previously, Kertajati airport was called "the ghost airport" because it was empty of visitors. During the Covid-19 pandemic there were also no running pilots, they were discharged to Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article This toll road is OK, Kertajati airport can live from 'Norbyss' (had been)



