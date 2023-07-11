Trump asks to delay trial of classified documents after 2024 election





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump invoked the 2024 presidential campaign in court papers Monday night, arguing that for a host of legal and political reasons, the trial of Trump’s classified documents should be pushed well beyond the deadline. of December proposed by the Ministry of Justice.

In a 12-page filing, lawyers Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche claimed it would be unreasonable to bring the former president to justice later this year for alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction even as he seeks to obtain the Republican nomination to return to the White House. , and would result in a miscarriage of justice.

The attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon not to set a trial date at this time, while both sides work through motions and pretrial hearings. They suggested that, to ensure a fair jury, the trial should not be held until after the presidential election.

Trump, the first former president ever charged with a crime, is the frontrunner in the Republican presidential field. He and his longtime assistant, Waltine Walt Nauta, were charged last month in a 38-count indictment, setting the stage for a high-profile, high-stakes trial that is likely to test not only Trump’s popularity within his party and the country, but also the ability of the criminal justice systems to seek and secure the conviction of a former president.

The first preparatory meeting in the case is scheduled for next Tuesday. At that hearing, attorneys for Trump and the federal government could discuss more about the timing and implications of holding a criminal trial of a presidential candidate in the midst of a political campaign.

Technically, Cannon has already set a trial date for August. But that’s a placeholder, as are most trial dates set shortly after an indictment.

Whatever new trial date Cannon sets at this early stage will be less of a promise and more of a goal post that can and often does move to accommodate delays caused by legal arguments over the evidence and precedents. Some pre-trial issues in Trump’s case, particularly regarding classified evidence he allegedly withheld from the government, could be appealed, a process that could significantly alter the timeline established by Cannon.

Still, Trump’s request shows that a key part of his legal strategy will try to delay the timeline proposed by federal prosecutors, who asked Cannon last month to set the trial for December. In ruling on the dueling proposals, Cannon, a Trump nominee whose actions are being closely watched, will offer her first signal about how quickly she wants the case to move forward.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to handle the Trump investigation with significant independence from Justice Department leadership, told Cannon he was pushing for a date. for trial in December because the case involves straightforward theories of liability, and does not present new issues of fact or law.

Trump’s lawyers disagreed in their filing, arguing that the case hinges on unverified legal issues regarding the Presidential Records Act and saying the stakes are simply too high to hold the trial during the 2024 campaign, as the outcome could impact the presidential race.

Proceeding with a trial while awaiting a presidential election cycle in which the opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly opposed to each other in that action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the ability of defendants to obtain a fair and impartial judgment. , the defense attorneys wrote. Here, there is simply no doubt that any trial of this action pending a presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, more importantly, the defendants’ ability to obtain a fair trial. .

Running for president, Trump’s lawyers wrote, requires an enormous amount of time and energy, and that effort will continue until the November 5, 2024 election. Mr. Nautas’ job requires him to accompany President Trump on most campaign trips across the country. This schedule makes it difficult to prepare for the trial with the two defendants. Such preparation requires significant planning and time, making the current schedule untenable.

Defense attorneys also argue that Trump cannot realistically be ready to stand trial later this year, given the two other trials he faces: a March 2024 criminal trial in Manhattan on state charges. related to silent payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign, and a civil trial, due to begin in October in New York, over allegations of fraud brought by the New York Attorney General.

These issues, in addition to the large amounts of evidence that must be reviewed and the complexity of preparing for a trial involving classified documents, mean that a trial in just six months would be unfair, the lawyers wrote.

