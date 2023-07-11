Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie announce the birth of a baby boy

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie announced on Tuesday the birth of a baby boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

“Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, born July 5 at 9:15 a.m. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!),” Carrie, 35, said in an Instagram post.

“I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new sibling with so much joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all so smitten. Thank you so much to the amazing NHS maternity team at UCLH [University College London Hospital]. They really are the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude,” she said.

“Now can anyone recommend any good sets/boxes to consume while breastfeeding? Time for a drink,” she added.

Boris Johnson and Carrie married in May 2021, and Romy was born in December 2021, and their first boy Wilf was born in April 2020.

Frank is Boris Johnson’s eighth among three wives, including Indian-born former wife Marina Wheeler.

Johnson, 59, studied classics at Balliol College, University of Oxford, and Odysseus is a legendary Greek king in Homer’s epic poem the Odyssey, which is one of the new baby’s names. The latest in the family is Carrie Johnson’s second son with the former prime minister.

Boris was ousted as Prime Minister, amid a revolt among his ruling Tories after a series of scandals, including Covid breakup parties in Downing Street.

He resigned as a Tory lawmaker last month after MPs discovered he had lied to Parliament about his knowledge of parties.

In September 2021, before Romy was born and after years of speculation about how many children he was having, Johnson confirmed to US TV NBC in an interview that at the time he was six.

(With agency contributions)

Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:12 PM IST