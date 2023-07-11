Erdogan’s U-turn on Sweden could signal warming ties with the West





ISTANBUL Over the past year, the leaders of many NATO countries have viewed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an internal spoiler. As they tried to single out Russian President Vladimir V. Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Erdogan called Mr. Putin a friend. As other leaders worked to expand the alliance, Erdogan delayed the process by seeking concessions for Turkey. Then on Monday, suddenly, Mr Erdogan swung around, dropping his objections to Sweden joining NATO and allowing the alliance summit to meet on Tuesday with a new sense of strength and unity. Mr. Erdogan’s about-face is consistent with his political style: he often doubles down on policies he hopes to strengthen, then shamelessly rejects them once their value has diminished, analysts said.

In this case, he seems to have realized that he had little more to gain from continuing to block Sweden, but that he could potentially benefit much more from repairing his sour relations with the United States and its other NATO allies. This is not Erdogan’s first U-turn and it will not be the last, said Osman Sert, research director for PanoramaTR, a Turkish risk analysis organization. Mr. Erdogan knows he has to do something to create a bridge to the West. In the more than a year since Sweden applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, Mr Erdogan has been the main stumbling block, accusing Sweden of harboring dissidents whom the Turkey sees them as terrorists and promising to only let Sweden join NATO after cracking down on them. And Sweden responded, a victory for Mr. Erdogan. Sweden toughened its anti-terrorism laws, amended its constitution and agreed to extradite a number of people requested by Turkey. Turkey secured some additional concessions when it announced its acceptance of Sweden on Monday: Sweden agreed to continue its counter-terrorism efforts and intensify economic cooperation with Turkey.

But other issues may have played a bigger role in changing Mr Erdogan’s mind, analysts said. Turkey tried to buy F-16 fighter jets and other military equipment from the United States, but the deal was blocked by Congress, where some members said they would only approve it if Turkey allowed Sweden to join NATO. Biden administration officials have denied the two issues are linked, but a number of Turkish analysts have said informal assurances from US officials that President Biden will work to push through the deal likely played a role. important.

Ahead of private talks with Mr Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, on Tuesday, Mr Erdogan described their meeting as the first step in a stronger relationship. All our previous meetings were like warm-up rounds, but right now we are starting a new process, Erdogan said. He wished Mr Biden luck in the upcoming US election, saying the two could work together for the rest of the new five-year term Mr Erdogan won in May.

Thank you very much, Biden replied, saying he looked forward to cooperating for the next five years. Mr Erdogan was probably also aware that the patience of his NATO allies was beginning to wear thin and that continuing to stand up to Sweden’s membership would further strain relations. Turkey is the only NATO country that has not imposed sanctions on Russia, leading some Western officials to question Turkey’s loyalty to the alliance. Turkey felt that the potential additional benefits it could gain by prolonging the process were no longer worth the pressure Turkey would face, said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. . The change, he said, also appeared to be part of an effort by Mr Erdogan to draw Turkey away from Russia and towards the West. It would be important, if it was maintained, he said. Turkey and Russia do not and do not have a love affair, Mr Unluhisarcikli said. Instead, they engage in competitive cooperation, he said, and tend to draw closer when Turkey feels alienated from the West.

To indicate that Erdogan has alienated Turkey from Russia, he cited Turkey’s decision to allow fighters from the Ukrainian Azov regiment to return to Ukraine from Turkey last weekend, angering Russia , as did Mr. Erdogan’s failure to stand unambiguously alongside Mr. Putin as a Wagner mercenary. forces marched to Moscow in June. Erdogan might have felt that putting all the eggs in Putin’s basket is not a good idea, he said. On the other hand, allowing Sweden into NATO and hammering out the F-16 deal could allow Mr. Erdogan to warm up what has been a frosty relationship with Washington. Mr. Biden has kept Mr. Erdogan at bay since entering the White House. During his election campaign, he called Mr. Erdogan undemocratic and pledged to support the Turkish opposition. Mr. Erdogan, for his part, enjoyed cordial relations with former President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Biden and Mr. Erdogan have met before during Mr. Bidens’ presidency, but Mr. Biden is the first US president not to welcome Mr. Erdogan to the White House since the Turkish leader began his national political career in 2002. Gulsin Harman contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/11/world/europe/erdogan-sweden-nato-allies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos