Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Paris, boosting bilateral relations between India and France – Punekar News





New Delhi, July 11, 2023: In a remarkable display of the strong bilateral relations between India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to pay a visit to Paris on July 13-14.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will be the esteemed guest of honor at France’s famous July 14 parade, a prestigious event that showcases France’s rich history and military prowess.

Given France’s longstanding role as a crucial defense partner for India, Prime Minister Modi’s visit is of great significance, pending the announcement of several important agreements.

Among the planned agreements is the purchase of 26 Rafale-M aircraft for the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, as well as a submarine contract. INS VIKRANT WILL RECEIVE A RAFALE MARINE PLANE

India was eagerly awaiting the acquisition of aircraft for the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. While the F/A 18 Super Hornet and the Rafale M were shortlisted for this role, it seems that the Rafale M emerged as the final choice.

Sources suggest the Defense Procurement Board approved the move just days ago.

In addition, India is expected to procure 26 naval versions of the Rafale aircraft, including 4 training aircraft. The official announcement of this market is planned during the Prime Minister’s visit to France.

Acceptance of Necessity (AON) for this contract is expected to be granted at a meeting of the Defense Acquisition Board shortly after the Minister of Defense returns to the country. According to an officer’s statement, there is a need for aircraft on our aircraft carrier. Although India is currently engaged in the development of the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter program, it will inevitably take time. Therefore, a decision had to be made to select either the F/A 18 Super Hornets or the Rafale-M to meet the immediate need. The Prime Minister’s recent visit to the United States almost confirmed the final choice, but the official announcement is expected to take place now. SUBMARINES UNDER PROJECT 75

Another important aspect of the visit is the submarine project, in which the Navy is expected to acquire three Scorpene-class submarines under the repeat clause under Project 75. This addition will complement the six sub -Scorpene-class sailors built in conjunction with the state-run Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).

This acquisition will further support India’s aspiration to build additional submarines, given the regional challenges posed by neighboring countries, given the program delays that have resulted in India’s current submarine deficit. . OTHER KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS

In addition to these critical deals, a potential deal is underway for aircraft engines. The two countries are expected to collaborate on the development of engines to power India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). There are also speculations regarding talks about the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project. INDIA’S MARCHING CONTINGENTS

The Indian Armed Forces will march proudly alongside their French counterparts in the parade in France, with a tri-service contingent comprising 269 personnel. The armies of the two nations have engaged in joint exercises and shared experiences over the years, making India and France reliable defense partners.

The Indian Army contingent, led by Captain Aman Jagtap, comprises 77 marchers and 38 band members. Commander Vrat Baghel assumes leadership of the Indian Navy contingent, while Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy takes charge of the Indian Air Force contingent. The parade will also feature the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets during the flypast. Continue Reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punekarnews.in/prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-visit-paris-strengthening-india-france-bilateral-relations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos