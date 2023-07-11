Fulton County grand jury to hear 2020 election case against Trump and his allies





Fulton County Grand Jury Selection Underway

Selection of the grand jury that will eventually hear the case against former President Donald Trump began on Tuesday.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury will soon consider whether former President Donald Trump and his allies should face criminal charges for unlawful interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney was sworn in on two grand juries on Tuesday. One of those grand juries is expected to hear evidence in the Georgia election case. The grand jury and its alternates were set shortly before 1 p.m.

Fulton County grand jury to hear Trump case

The Fulton County grand jury set to hear the case against former President Donald Trump is sworn in on Tuesday

What are the allegations against Donald Trump in Georgia?

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating the allegations more than two years ago, shortly after a recording of a phone call was released on Jan. 2, 2021, between the president Then-Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Mr Trump suggested Raffensperger could ‘find 11,780 votes’ – just enough to overtake Democrat Joe Biden and undo Trump’s small loss in the state .

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis in her Fulton County Justice Center tower office in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (David Walter Banks/Getty Images)

A special grand jury was convened and heard testimony from several witnesses, including high-profile Trump allies, such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and senior Georgia officials, such as Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp.

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE TESTIFIES IN FEDERAL TRUMP ELECTION INQUIRY

Full call between Trump and the Georgian secretary of state

FOX 5 Atlanta has obtained the full phone call between the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and President Donald Trump, as well as several key White House staffers.

Who Else Is Accused of Interfering in Georgia’s 2020 Election?

Prosecutors informed Giuliani and Republicans in Georgia who served as bogus voters that they were at risk of indictment. A court filing in early May said Willis had made immunity deals with at least eight bogus voters, suggesting they might be cooperating with authorities.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference in Miami in July 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury, which completed its work in January, recommended several indictments, according to the foreman. However, the special grand jury did not have the power to issue indictments. This must be done by a regular grand jury that has the power to indict, according to Georgia law.

The former president and his allies have denied any wrongdoing and he has repeatedly described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect”. His lawyers called the Fulton County investigation “politically motivated.”

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SLAMS FULTON DA COUNTY DURING SPEECH

Trump slams Fulton County prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump slammed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during his speech Tuesday night following his arrest on charges in New York.

How does the grand jury process work in the Trump case?

In May, Willis notified local law enforcement officials that she planned to announce a decision on the charges in the 2020 election case between July 11 and September 1. In late June, she sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville saying she plans to have many of her staff work remotely for most days for the first three days. weeks of August and to ask judges not to schedule in-person trials and hearings for part of that time.

FULTON COUNTY DA SUGGESTS ACQUISITIONS COULD COME IN AUGUST

These dates correspond to when two regular grand juries are scheduled to hear evidence in various cases. Each grand jury will have up to 23 members, with 3 alternates. During this time, they hear evidence in a variety of criminal cases. A grand jury meets on Mondays and Tuesdays and the second grand jury meets on Thursdays and Fridays. Their work takes place behind closed doors and is not open to the public or the media.

Georgia law requires a grand jury indictment to prosecute in most felony cases. The grand jury will typically hear from law enforcement officers and investigators from the district attorney’s office. After the case has been presented, they will deliberate and vote on whether to return a “real bill” or “no bill”. If they return a “genuine invoice”, it means they think there is likely reason to believe the accused committed the crime or crimes alleged. An indictment requires 12 members of the grand jury to vote in favor of the charges.

Once the indictment is presented in open court, it is filed with the clerk’s office and the person who is charged will be booked and have their first court appearance.

Grand juries typically do not hear cases the first week they sit.

Will Trump’s federal indictment interfere with the Georgia case?

It’s unclear whether an existing federal indictment implicating the former president will interfere with the Georgia case. A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Trump in June for mishandling classified documents after he left office. According to the indictment, the former president took sensitive papers with him to his Florida estate and then obstructed authorities’ efforts to recover the documents. Trump hid the documents in a bathroom, a ballroom and his bedroom, according to the indictment.

EYES ON GEORGIA GRAND JURY AFTER TRUMP’S FEDERAL INdictment

Trump was also arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom in April for breaking New York state law in connection with silent payments he is accused of making to a porn star. during his 2016 campaign.

PHOTOS: DONALD TRUMP GOES TO

If Trump is indicted, that won’t stop him from running or winning the presidency in 2024.

A breakdown of Trump’s legal troubles

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment this week in the classified documents investigation is just one of many legal issues for him, including a potential indictment in the Georgia election interference investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

