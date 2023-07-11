Xi stresses proactively taking China’s opening up to new level amid complex international backdrop





A view of Shanghai Photo: VCG Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday highlighted efforts to establish new systems for a better open economy and proactively take the country’s opening up to a new level, according to Xinhua News Agency. Xi made the remarks while presiding over a central committee meeting to deepen comprehensive reform. He also stressed that emphasis should be placed on institutional openness and deepening reforms in key areas of global trade and cooperation such as investment, trade, finance and innovation. The meeting pointed out that China’s development is currently facing a complex and difficult international situation, while stressing efforts to improve the design of new systems for a higher-level open economy, deepen institutional reforms in the trade and investment, expand market access and reduce optimize the business environment. The remarks send a powerful message of support for increased international trade and cooperation as well as a rejection of growing unilateralism and protectionism in some countries, analysts noted. “Maintaining a high level of openness has always been a key theme in our country’s development. Even though some Western countries have tried to disrupt our efforts in recent years, we have always maintained a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up and win-win,” Cong Yi, a professor at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday. Cong noted that while the United States and other Western officials are focused on “decoupling, reducing risk and breaking supply chains” and even deliberately trying to undermine and contain China, China shows its door will only open wider and many Western companies are still actively seeking wider cooperation in China. “We cannot be disrupted in this area,” he said. Defying calls from the West for “decoupling” or “reducing risk”, since the start of the year, many foreign leaders, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and CEO of Apple Tim Cook, traveled to China in search of greater cooperation. Besides opening up, Tuesday’s meeting also stressed that China will adhere to fundamental thinking and extreme scenario thinking, pay close attention to improving the national security system and mechanism, and strive to ‘improve the capacity and level of supervision in opening, according to Xinhua. The meeting also stressed that China will actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system by closely linking the construction of new systems for a higher quality open economy with the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. Road”. During the meeting, several documents were discussed and approved, including a guideline on establishing new systems for a better open economy, a plan for deepening rural reform, a guideline on controlling carbon emissions, a guideline on the reform of remuneration systems in universities and research institutes, a guideline on strengthening national security of oil and gas supply and a guideline on the institutional reform of electricity, according to Xinhua. These are key development priorities in China as the country steps up efforts to pursue high-quality development while fending off external risks and challenges, analysts noted. The emphasis on reforming remuneration systems in universities and research institutes, for example, aims to encourage basic research and major technological advances. “China’s manufacturing advantages are extremely competitive in the world, but at the same time, we urgently need to fill the gaps in some key technologies and achieve independent breakthroughs,” Cong said. This is the second meeting of the Central Commission for Deepening Comprehensive Reform under the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The first meeting, held in April, focused on innovation as a crucial step in achieving scientific and technological autonomy and the strength and support of the private economy. world times

