Pakistani electoral body issues arrest warrant without bail for Imran Khan





Pakistan’s top electoral body on Tuesday (11) issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also issued a non-releasable arrest warrant against former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry for the same offence.

The commission last year filed contempt proceedings against Pakistan’s leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khan and former party leaders Chaudhry and Asad Umar for allegedly using intemperate language against the election watchdog and its head, the Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC).

An arrest warrant for Khan and Chaudhry was issued by a bench of four members of the ECP after the two PTI leaders failed to appear before it on Tuesday despite several warnings.

However, Umar was spared after his lawyer told the commission that his client had another case to attend and a medical appointment, requesting a waiver.

The commission granted the request and ordered the lawyer to submit a formal plea in this regard, but it issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Khan and Chaudhry and adjourned the hearing until July 25.

The commission asked the leaders of the PTI to appear in person or through their councils to explain their position. Instead, they challenged ECP notices and contempt proceedings in higher courts.

After lengthy proceedings, the Supreme Court in January allowed the ECP to continue with the lawsuits against Khan, Chaudhry and Umar. Subsequently, the ECP decided to file a complaint against them.

Khan, 70, faced dozens of cases in various courts after being removed from office in April last year.

Chaudhry, once a Khan supporter, quit the PTI following the May 9 violence perpetrated by party supporters.

Violent protests spread across the country on May 9 following Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court.

The government then launched a campaign of repression against PTI leaders and workers and arrested thousands of people accused of attacking civilian and military installations.

Khans’ supporters vandalized a dozen military installations, including the Corps Commanders’ House in Lahore, Mianwali Air Base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khans’ arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police reported 10 deaths in violent clashes while the Khans party claimed 40 of its workers lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

