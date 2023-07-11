Indonesian VP begins 7-day visit to Papua region





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin pays working visit to Indonesia Papua region from Tuesday to Monday (July 17). Based on information received in Jakarta on Tuesday, Amin, who simultaneously heads the Special Steering Committee for Accelerating Self-Reliance Development in Papua (BP3OKP), is expected to visit the provinces of Central Papua, West Papua and South Papua. -West. Accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma’ruf Amin and his entourage, the Vice President departed Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday aboard the presidential special plane Boeing 737- 400 from the Indonesian Defense Forces. “The vice president would like to ensure that development in Papua proceeds as planned,” the vice president’s spokesman, Masduki Baidlowi, said in a statement. During his visit to Papua, Vice President Amin is due to participate in several inspection and inauguration activities. During the first two days of the visit, Amin will travel to Timika and Nabire districts in Central Papua. In Timika, the Vice President will symbolically hand over National Health and Social Security Agency (BPJS) membership to ethnic Papuans and inspect cataract and cleft lip surgeries. Meanwhile, in Nabire, Amin will lead the location identified for the development of the Central Papua Province Government Offices area by laying the foundation stone and planting a tree. In addition, it is planned to have a discussion with local farmers. On the third day, the Vice President will travel to Fak-Fak District, West Papua to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Ma’ruf Amin Green Open Space Garden and also conduct a review of priority projects and products district stars. Later, Amin will inspect strategic projects in Teluk Bintuni and Manokwari districts in West Papua before leaving for the capital of South West Papua province, Sorong. In Sorong, he is due to hold an audience with the Acting Governor of South West Papua, Muhammad Musa’ad, as well as local traditional and community figures, and also lay the foundation stone for the development of the center of facilities and services. provincial government infrastructure. On Monday, after visiting Sorong City, Vice President Amin will return to Jakarta from Papua. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Human rights group calls Jokowi’s statement on Papua ‘far from reality’ Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News



