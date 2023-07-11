Donald Trump arrested: Judge approves delayed hearing of classified documents case





Former President Donald Trump’s first hearing in his criminal case will be on July 18, according to a new court order.

The hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will focus on the handling of classified information, likely marking the first of many proceedings on the issue, and may be hidden from the public due to the sensitivity surrounding classified documents.

WALL OF WASTE: BIDEN TERMINATING TRUMP WALL LEAVES BORDER RANCHER WITH “RUSTY” STEEL FIELD

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club, May 25, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia.

Alex Brandon/AP

The date was set after a Monday dispute in which special counsel Jack Smith suggested that Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta were trying to impose an “unnecessary” delay by pushing back the date to next Friday.

Nauta submitted a filing request to delay the hearing, citing that its lead attorney, Stanley Woodward, had prior obligations at a bench trial in Washington, DC, this week.

Smith disputed Nauta’s request, asking why her Florida-based attorney, Sasha Dadan, couldn’t handle the hearing instead.

An indefinite extension is unnecessary, will inject further delay into this case, and is contrary to the public interest, the special advocate team wrote in its filing.

A subsequent filing was uploaded to the docket later Monday showing that the Trump team and the special advocates team agreed July 18 would become the date for the first appearance.

Nauta said he had “little notice” that prosecutors would bring charges in the Southern District of Florida, where he would be required to have a licensed attorney in the state, and said the initial inability of his District of Columbia attorney seeking notice of the case hitherto hampered his efforts to report the scheduling conflict.

The co-defendant also raised concerns about his defense team’s lack of security clearances, writing that it was unreasonable to expect his Florida-based lawyer to take on a role of foreground on issues that were originally scheduled to be discussed on Friday.

The July 18 hearing will highlight guidelines under the so-called Classified Information Procedures Act for deciding how sensitive documents involved in legal proceedings can be protected, as well as deciding how they can be revealed or discussed in the context of a trial.

Given that Trump’s case involves classified documents, which are excluded from those who do not have the necessary clearances, the CIPA process could further delay the path to trial, as prosecutors must find a way to use these documents as evidence without disclosing its sensitive content.

Amid conflicting documents between the Trump team and the government over the CIPA hearing date, Trump has sought to delay the actual date of his trial until after the 2024 election, arguing that holding it at the advance would be unfair to his re-election prospects.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 federal charges related to the classified documents case, including 31 counts of willfully withholding classified documents under the Espionage Act.

Nauta, who was previously a former White House valet and now works as Trump’s aide, faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, misrepresentation and withholding and concealment of documents. He pleaded not guilty to all counts on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/judge-approves-delay-trump-classified-documents-case-hearing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos