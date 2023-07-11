Opinion: The West can’t let Pakistan’s democracy wither away





Omer Aziz is the author of Brown Boy: A Memoir, a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University and a former political adviser to then Foreign Secretary Chrystia Freeland.

For weeks, Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of more than 220 million people, has been on the brink of chaos. In May, paramilitary guards arrested Imran Khan, the former cricket champion who became prime minister in 2018 in the second democratic transfer of power in Pakistan’s history, on charges of corruption. (Two days later, the Supreme Court ruled his arrest at the courthouse was unlawful and he is now out on bail.) Mr. Khan lost a no-confidence vote a year ago; a few months later he was the target of an assassination attempt and he accused a military official of plotting.

Since then, protesters have taken to the streets, some even attacking military installations. The army retaliated by arresting peaceful protesters. A media blackout reigns. People live in terror.

It’s a volatile situation: Pakistan’s most popular politician faces off against its most powerful institution, which wields more than 100 nuclear warheads. It is a battle between dictatorship and democracy in a country where two-thirds of the population is under 30 and where countless young Pakistanis have told me that Mr Khan represents integrity in a corrupt system. A nuclear-armed nation threatens to descend into civil war.

So why has the West been largely silent?

Through his lawyer, I reached Mr. Khan via teleconference from his home in Zaman Park, Lahore City, where he was effectively confined. Mr Khan appeared on screen in a black kurta, wiping sweat from his brow. He looked tired but stoic.

I asked him why he was in this position and if he could negotiate with the soldiers.

Well, negotiate what? said Mr. Khan. The road taken by the army is a disaster. They are rolling back democracy in Pakistan. There has been a consensus, gradually developed after years of military rule, that no matter what, even a bad democracy is better than martial law.

Mr Khan went on to list dozens of alleged human rights violations committed by the Pakistani military against his party, particularly against women.

But had not Mr. Khan himself been supported by the army? Wasn’t this just a case of him now deciding not to play the game expected of him?

Mr Khan stressed that the military did not oppose his party’s election, but neither did they appoint him prime minister. He was elected by Pakistanis of all persuasions, including millions frustrated by a system in which elites pay little tax and do not even claim to place the country above their private interests.

I am convinced [the army] will soon put me in prison, he told me. In Pakistan we now have the law of the jungle. Everything is fine. Anyone can be supported. People are at a crossroads. We are heading towards the abyss.

Mr Khan is known as one of the greatest cricketers to ever live. But politics, especially in a country like Pakistan, is a real blood sport. When the lines are crossed in such places, you may never see your family again. He says he will never leave his country, and it seemed to me that Mr. Khan was sincere in his hope for democracy in Pakistan.

Yet the West’s relative silence around the protests effectively supports the failure of the status quo on the rule of law. Moreover, the consequences could be catastrophic. An implosion of Pakistani democracy would trigger instability and violence in the region. No matter how tightly the Pakistani military maintains a grip on its society, history has shown that mass unrest against military rule unleashes forces that spiral out of control. Then there will be nothing the West can do.

In other countries, such as Brazil and Russia, Canada has taken a tough stance when politicians have been imprisoned. The West should demand that Mr. Khan be truly released and that the elections, scheduled for this year, be held on time. If Mr. Khan is not allowed to compete, world leaders must understand that there is a real possibility of mass revolt and nuclear crisis.

To abandon Mr. Khan is to definitively renounce Pakistani democracy. It means telling the 150 million young Pakistanis that they will never live in a country where elections are free. Our silence tacitly allows the Pakistani army to continue to violate human rights.

Pakistan is a vital nation with enormous potential. Another generation of Pakistanis cannot afford to live under a military-run kleptocracy. As Mr. Khan awaits his fate, Pakistanis await their future and whether it will be democratic or totalitarian remains to be seen.

