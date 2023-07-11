Meet the woman often seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad, what is her job?





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a world leader who meets several heads of state when he goes to visit them in their country. Whenever PM Modi goes on tour abroad, you might have noticed a woman present during most of his crucial appointments. Her name is Gurdeep Kaur Chawla. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla is a successful entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley, USA. She is a well-known interpreter and translates the Prime Minister’s speech and explains it to all veteran heads of state as well as senior leaders. Meet Gurdeep Kaur Chawla Gurdeep Kaur Chawla is the director of Bharatiya Bhasha Seva LLP. She has over 30 years of experience in the field of translation and interpretation. They provide translation and interpretation services to the diplomatic and corporate world. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla holds a BA (Honours) and MA in English Literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, as well as an MA in Political Science and a Ph.D. It was formed by the Indian Parliament, the California Judicial Council and the US State Department. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla has been tasked with translating Prime Minister Modi’s speeches from Hindi to English. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla was present with Prime Minister Modi when he met US Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now Joe Biden. For the uninitiated, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla started his career as an interpreter in the Indian Parliament in 1990 at the age of 21. After her husband’s transfer in 1996, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla moved to the United States and started a business there. In 2010, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla was invited by US President Barack Obama’s team to meet former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his first visit to India. In 2015, she performed Barack Obama’s speech at the Republic Day Parade. Today, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla is present in almost all high-level political meetings between the United States, Canada and India. She was and continues to be a strong voice behind Prime Minister Modi, President Obama, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. READ | Step into Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s beachfront villa in Dubai with private spa, pools, its value…

