Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed for Michael Cohen legal fees trial





The Trump Organization received a subpoena on Monday asking its executive vice president, Donald Trump Jr., to testify in an upcoming trial.

New York jurors will be asked to decide whether the company owes former President Donald Trump’s lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen up to $1.3 million in legal fees. Cohen and his attorney, Hunter Winstead, told CBS News on Tuesday that the subpoena to Trump Jr. had been served.

Cohen originally filed a lawsuit in March 2019. He wants the Trump Organization to pay costs stemming from Cohen’s and himself’s defense of Trump in investigations in 2017 and 2018, and in about 20 meetings with the Manhattan District Attorney and a grand jury ahead of Trump’s indictment in March. .

Winstead said in court Friday that an attorney for the company said in deposition that the Trump Corporation had covered Trump Jr.’s legal fees in connection with some of the same investigations for which Cohen was seeking payment.

“We would like to present testimony about what Mr. Trump Jr. paid his attorneys in the same cases,” attorney Hunter Winstead said.

Winstead initially said Friday they also intended to call the former president as a witness, saying he could testify to find out if there were any oral agreements related to Cohen’s legal fees in 2017 and 2018.

“No, you don’t need him,” Judge Joel Cohen said on Friday, after lawyers for the Trump Organization agreed not to challenge the fact that oral agreements were made.

After the judge, who is not related to Michael Cohen, said Trump Jr. could be called, the company’s attorney said he could file a complaint against the subpoena.

“As far as we are concerned, these two witnesses are irrelevant to the case,” attorney James Kiley said, calling their inclusion on the list “borderline harassment.”

Representatives of the Trump Organization did not respond to emails Tuesday from CBS News.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations and tax evasion, and the company argued his criminal conduct violated all agreements it had with him.

Cohen is now a vocal critic of Trump, embroiled in a tangle of court cases involving Trump, who is running for president again. Cohen is the key witness in the Manhattan criminal case in which Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 state felony counts related to falsifying business records. The case involves payments that reimbursed Cohen for an alleged “silent” deal with an adult movie star days before the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won.

Trump sued Cohen in April for more than $500 million, alleging Cohen breached his “fiduciary duty” and attorney-client privileges in order to be “unjustly enriched.” Cohen denied the allegations and said Trump was trying to “bully” him.

The legal wrangle continues amid an increasingly dire legal situation for Trump. On Tuesday, 23 residents of Fulton County, Georgia, will be selected to review possible charges related to alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost. .

On Monday evening, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion to postpone beyond the 2024 election a trial for another criminal case, in which last month Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges related to the ” deliberate retention” of classified documents after his departure. the White House.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations related to all of the cases, accusing prosecutors of political animosity and “witch hunts.”

Jury selection in Cohen’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 17.

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

