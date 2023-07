Turkey’s pledge to support Sweden’s NATO membership is tied to security and EU membership goals

ISTANBUL (AP) Made in Türkiye a surprise promise to drop its opposition to Sweden joining NATO, paving the way for the Nordic country to join the Western military alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey had agreed to support Sweden’s NATO candidacy putting the issue to a vote in parliament – in return for deeper cooperation on security issues and a promise from Sweden to revive Turkey’s quest for EU membership.

The deal, announced by Stoltenberg after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, also signals that the two countries will step up trade and investment.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has not contested a misdemeanor charge, his attorney said Tuesday. Officials say an inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van to Indianapolis used the chain of his handcuffs to suffocate the officer during an escape attempt. Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders. A top North Carolina lawmaker says a bill that would legalize medical marijuana use is likely dead for the remainder of this year’s General Assembly session.

Hungary, the only other NATO resistance to Sweden, should also drop its opposition. Hungary’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that his country’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership was only a technical matter.

Erdogan has been uncharacteristically quiet since the deal was made public, refusing to comment on the reasons for his apparent change of heart.

It remains to be seen how quickly the issue will be addressed by the Turkish Parliament.

Here are the key factors, and possible incentives, that Turkey is considering as it considers Sweden’s entry into NATO.

TURKEY IS CONCERNED ABOUT TERRORISM AND ANTI-ISLAM PROTESTS

Erdogan’s opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership has centered heavily on his belief that the Nordic country has been too lenient towards elements of the Turkish and Kurdish diasporas that Turkey sees as threats to the security, namely those associated with Kurdish militant groups and others linked to a 2016 coup attack on Erdogan.

An agreement signed between Turkey, Sweden and Finland last year aims to address some of these concerns, and Sweden recently strengthened its anti-terrorism laws, making support for an extremist organization punishable by up to to eight years in prison.

Sweden says it has cracked down on the activities of people linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has led a 39-year-old insurgency in Turkey. And under the deal presented on Monday, Sweden said it would also work against the Syrian wing of the PKK, known as the YPG.

A related issue for Erdogan has been anti-Türkiye and anti-islam protests held in Stockholm, some of which involved the burning of the Koran.

Although condemned by the Swedish government, the protests sparked strong reactions in Turkey. The Turkish government has criticized Sweden, which has strong free speech protections, for allowing public displays of anti-Muslim sentiment.

But Sweden’s treatment of Kurdish militant groups has always been far more important to Turkey than protests, said Cigdem Ustun, secretary general of the Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy in Istanbul.

Ustum described Turkey’s statements on the Quran burnings as a tool in the negotiations. adding that for Turkey it was mainly terrorist organizations.

TURKEY WANTS US F-16 COMBAT JETS

Erdogan’s promise to Stoltenberg to reverse course on Sweden’s NATO membership may also have been linked to Turkey’s efforts to modernize its fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Turkey has asked the United States for permission to buy 40 new F-16s, along with kits to upgrade its existing fleet. The request was supported by the White House but faced opposition from Congress. US and Turkish officials insisted that such an agreement would not be tied to Sweden joining NATO.

But hours after Erdogan apparently dropped his veto over Sweden, President Joe Biden signaled that the United States intended to proceed with the sale of the F-16 in consultation with Congress. In a statement hailing Erdogans OK To present Sweden’s NATO bid to parliament, Biden said he would work with Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area.

The biggest critic of any F-16 deal, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, DN.J, appeared to soften his stance, saying there could be a way forward. Menendez opposed any F-16 deal because of the potential threat to Turkey’s neighbor Greece.

The F-16s played an important role in the negotiations although there was no formal link, Ustun said. It is obvious that there has been progress in this regard.

TURKEY WANTS TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE EU

Early on Monday, Erdogan issued a surprise warning that he would block Sweden’s bid to become a NATO ally unless European members of the military organization paved the way for Turkey to join the larger trading block of the world.

It was the first time that Erdogan linked the aspirations of the two countries in this way.

Following his remarks, EU officials dismissed any link between Sweden’s NATO membership and Turkey’s 36-year-old EU bid.

You can’t link the two processes, said European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant.

Stoltenberg reiterated this point, saying that Turkey’s relations with the EU were not a problem for NATO, it was a problem for the European Union. But, he told reporters, what Sweden agreed today as an EU member was to actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey’s EU accession process.

Sweden also said it would seek to improve customs arrangements and take steps to implement visa-free European travel for Turkish citizens.

Yet few expect an acceleration in Turkey’s EU accession talks, which stalled in 2018 due to the country’s democratic backsliding and poor human rights record. .

IS ERDOGAN MOVING FROM PUTIN?

Some see Turkey’s support for Sweden as a sign that Erdogan is readjusting his foreign policy to move closer to the West and away from his longtime ally Russia after his election victory in May.

Turkey has important trade, tourism and energy ties with Russia and maintained close relations with Moscow and kyiv during the Ukrainian war. For example, Turkey did not join US and EU sanctions against Russia, and it helped broker a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to avert a global food crisis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Turkey’s acceptance of Sweden into NATO was no surprise. When asked if Russia is worried that Turkey is getting closer to the West, Peskov said that we intend to develop our dialogue, our relations with Turkey where it benefits us and them.

The show of support for Sweden, however, follows several other recent Turkish decisions that could be seen as snubs to Moscow.

Last week, during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyyErdogan backed calls for Ukraine to join NATO and agreed to fire Ukrainian commanders who were supposed to stay in Turkey as part of a deal to end the siege of the city of Mariupol l ‘last year.

Timothy Ash, an economist specializing in Turkey at BlueBay Asset Management in London, said Erdogan was seeking to strengthen relations with the West in order to avoid Turkeys have serious economic problems. He also linked Erdogan’s decision to last month’s attempted coup in Russia, which he said made Putin look weak.