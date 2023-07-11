ECP issues arrest warrants without bail for ex-PM Imran Khan





Islamabad, July 11 (UNI) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued non-dischargeable arrest warrants for ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case of contempt of the electorate and commissioner Electoral Chief (CEC).

The order was passed by a bench of four ECP members led by member Nisar Durrani.

Last year, the ECP filed contempt proceedings against PTI leader Asad Umar and Fawad for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the CEC and the election watchdog, according to Dawn.

She had also asked them to appear in person or through their counsel before the commission to explain their position.

However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the PTI leadership had challenged the ECP’s contempt notices and proceedings in various High Courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017.

According to the Elections Act 2017, Section 10 titled “Power to Punish for Contempt” states that the “Elections Commission may exercise the same power as the High Court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance court, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law relating to contempt of court takes effect accordingly. »

PTI leaders had also asked the high courts for a declaratory judgment of the charges, Dawn reports.

In January, the Supreme Court authorized the ECP to pursue the lawsuits against Imran, Fawad and Umar.

In its order, the Supreme Court held that since the objections to the authority of the ECP had been raised by the respondents in the pending Section 10 proceedings, they should be considered and decided by the ECP. before making a final order on the matter.

On June 21, the ECP had decided to press charges against Imran, Fawad and Umar in July.

During today’s hearing, Imran, Fawad and Umar did not appear before the commission despite being summoned.

Umar’s assistant attorney told the ECP that his client had another matter to attend and a medical appointment, requesting a personal appearance waiver. The electoral commission accepted the request and ordered the lawyer to present a formal plea in this regard.

Subsequently, the ECP issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Fawad and Imran and adjourned the hearing until July 25.

UNI XC GNK

