Jake Tapper defends CNN against Donald Trump’s town hall





CNN’s senior political anchor Jake Tapper has defended his network’s decision to hold a town hall with Donald Trump earlier this year – breaking with some of his own colleagues who criticized the network’s then-boss, Chris Licht, for giving the former president a platform to make allegations of voter fraud. .

Asked by podcaster Kara Swisher how journalists should cover Trump, Tapper replied, “As he is.

“We cover it as it is,” Tapper said, noting that Trump has “as much of a chance as anyone to become the next President of the United States.”

“He’s the leading Republican candidate, and he’s saying things that aren’t true. But we have to cover it up, we can’t ignore it,” the daily news show host told Swisher. from CNN’s “The Lead”.

Tapper’s comments were reported by news site Mediaite.

“We can’t pretend he’s not here, we can’t pretend he’s not leading the polls for his party’s nomination,” said Tapper, 54.

“We need to explain why, we need to talk about the issues that people find compelling.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper defended his network’s decision to hold a town hall with former President Donald Trump earlier this year. WireImage

Tapper’s comments are at odds with those of network stars such as Christiane Amanpour, who confronted Licht over the decision to stage the town hall.

Tapper told Swisher, “Is a town hall where voters can ask him questions, the moderator can ask for follow-ups, is that in the public interest?

“I am of the opinion so.”

Tapper also disputed the claim that the town hall amounted to a “rally” for Trump, particularly in light of the fact that many of his supporters were in the studio audience and clapped and clapped loudly as the former president butts heads with CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins. .

CNN has been pilloried for hosting the event at which Trump repeated allegations of voter fraud.

“Well, it wasn’t a Trump rally, it was a group, like we do for all of our town halls, of Republican and Republican-leaning independents from this state, in this case New Hampshire,” said said Tapper.

“Just like the bride and groom do for [President] Joe Biden would be Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents for Iowa or South Carolina or wherever.

Tapper also wondered why people would be “offended” by Trump supporters cheering during the event.

Oh, but they behaved like that, they behaved like that, Tapper said, summing up the criticism from those in attendance.

“The questions I would have, and I say this sincerely with all due respect, what are you offended by? Its diffusion or its existence? Is it the diffusion or the existence of these people?

Tapper said network morale “hasn’t been better in years” since Chris Licht was ousted as CEO.

Trump’s town hall was a watershed event that led many CNN employees to turn against Licht, who was fired last month by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery following a disastrous Atlantic magazine profile that portrayed him as thin-skinned, paranoid and aloof.

Licht, who was given a mandate to steer CNN away from leftist commentary and editorialism, was replaced on an interim basis by a triumvirate of executives including Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling.

Tapper told Swisher that things are really good at CNN right now and that morale “hasn’t been better in years” since Licht was ousted.

Tapper said CNN is well on its way to reclaiming the old mantle of being “the only 24-hour, non-partisan, non-ideological cable news network.”

