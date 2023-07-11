Trump denounces Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned President Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions as part of a new US aid package to Ukraine, warning it could lead to the third world War.

Trump shared his position in a lengthy statement released by his campaign. It comes five days after the Pentagon officially announced the decision, and one day after its former vice president and now rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Mike Pence, voiced support for the decision.

“Joe Biden should not be dragging us further into World War 3 by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction caused by an incompetent administration” , Trump said.

In his statement, Trump repeated the argument made by many critics, including those on the left, that unexploded cluster munitions “will kill and maim innocent Ukrainian men, women and children for decades, long after the war.

The former president then attacked Biden for saying in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria over the weekend that the reason for sending the ammunition was that the United States itself was running out of ammunition.

“[T]he Ukrainians are short of ammunition. … This is an ammunition war, and they’re running out of that ammunition and we’re running out of it,” Biden said.

“A big breach of classified information,” said Trump, who was indicted in June on 37 federal counts related to more than 100 classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago last year.

The White House did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on whether Biden shared classified information publicly.

“It certainly means we shouldn’t be sending our last stocks to Ukraine at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so dangerously depleted,” Trump said.

He added that Biden’s “humiliating admission that the United States is now out of ammunition” is “something our enemies are no doubt salivating about.”

Trump made the same claim about stocks during a 2019 White House press conference with the Italian president. He said at the time that the United States had no ammunition when he first took office.

“When I took over, it was a mess,” Trump said. “One of our generals came to me and said, ‘Sir, we don’t have ammunition.’ I said, ‘That’s a terrible thing you just said.’ He said, ‘We don’t have ammunition.’ Now we have more ammunition than we have ever had.”

Trump concluded his statement on Tuesday by saying there must be an immediate end to “the bloodshed in Ukraine” and a “return to a focus on the vital interests of the Americas.”

Trump offered no alternative solution he would have acted on if he were currently president.

Since the invasion of Russia in February 2022, Trump has repeatedly refused to commit to publicly pledging support for Ukraine. In May, he repeatedly deviated during a CNN town hall when asked if he would supply arms and equipment to Ukraine as president.

He also claimed that the war would never have happened under his leadership and that he could broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NBC News reached out to most of the 2024 GOP presidential campaigns on Monday seeking comment to gauge where other candidates stand on the ammunition issue.

Only the former UN ambassador. Nikki Haley replied; she said she supported the decision.

