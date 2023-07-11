Rights violation at home overshadows Modis visit





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be President Emmanuel Macron’s guest of honor at the July 14 military parade on the occasion of July 14. It is deeply concerning that France celebrates the ideas of freedom and equality with a leader that many criticize to undermine democracy in India. France seeks to strengthen its strategic, commercial and defense ties with India. Before the visit, a joint statement from the two countries says they have a common vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, and defend the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter. India is an important geopolitical player, but that, and France’s significant shortcomings in addressing race-based discrimination, should not deter Macron from publicly voicing his concerns over the growing human rights crisis. man in India. In May, Hindu ultranationalist groups in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand launched a campaign of intimidation against Muslims, demanding that they close their businesses and leave the city. These groups, affiliated with the state and nationally ruling Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posted eviction notices outside Muslim-owned shops. During one of the demonstrations, mobs turned violent and vandalized Muslim shops. At least a dozen Muslim families are said to have fled the city in fear. Instead of trying to ease growing communal tensions or protect Muslims from violence, says BJP chief minister further fueled conspiracy theories. This latest incident is emblematic of the systematic targeting of religious minorities, especially Muslims and Christians, since 2014, after the Modi government came to power, including through discriminatory laws and policies. BJP officials have frequently made hateful allegations against Muslims, Christians and other vulnerable communities, provoking violence from BJP supporters, who are then shielded from accountability by the police. Instead, government officials summarily punished those peacefully protesting the abuses, as well as their families and the entire Muslim community, a form of collective punishment, including illegally demolishing their properties. Hindu ultra-nationalist groups have also attacked Christians in their homes at private prayer meetings and the police have prosecuted them under false accusations of forced conversion. Christians from indigenous communities have been assaulted and ostracizedand their homes burned. The BJP government has also tightened its grip on civil society groups, using draconian laws to arrest and intimidate activists, journalists, opposition leaders, academics, peaceful protesters and critics of government policies. This shrinks the space for freedom of expression, with independent journalists being forced to censor themselves. Through its abusive Foreign Funding Act, the Modis government has cut funding to thousands of non-governmental groups, especially those working on human rights or the rights of vulnerable communities. The Modi government is also using technology to restrict rights. It has passed regulations aimed at increasingly restricting freedom of expression online and continues to impose the highest number of deliberate internet shutdowns in the world. These closures are often imposed to prevent or in response to anti-government protests. In the era of digital India, which the government has promoted to make the internet vital for accessing public services, these shutdowns disproportionately harm communities living in poverty who depend on government social safety nets for food. and livelihoods. Macron did not denounce the deterioration of the human rights situation in India. The French government should not repeat the same mistakes it made with the Chinese government by pursuing deeper trade engagement while largely sidelining human rights concerns. This sent the message that France cared little for the Chinese government’s efforts to suppress the rights of its citizens, inside and outside the country. The French government is not exempt from criticism of its response to growing xenophobia, racist violence and discrimination. Nor has he been, in recent times, a model of respect for freedom of expression and dissent. But July 14 should be a celebration of freedom. The least Macron can do is encourage his Indian counterpart to change course to ensure that all Indians can live with dignity and without fear, regardless of caste, ethnicity, religion, gender or beliefs. policies. And it should make it clear that all Indians should be free to express their opinions online and beyond. Failure to do so would offend the spirit of France’s national holiday and disappoint the many Indians who are bravely fighting for their human rights.

