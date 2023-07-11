How many children does Boris Johnson have now?

Boris Johnson and his eldest daughter Lara at a polling station in 2012. (Getty Images)

Carrie Johnson has announced the birth of their third child with the former Prime MinisterBoris Johnson.

In an Instagram post with a picture of herself holding the newborn baby, Ms Johnson wrote: Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!).

She added: I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

It made headlines when, in September 2021, Boris Johnson has declared for the first time how many children he has.

The prime minister at the time, known to have had a turbulent private life, had become famous for having repeatedly refused to answer this simple question. But in an interview with US broadcaster NBC, he finally gave a number.

Following the birth of baby number eight, here’s what we know about Johnson’s other seven children – starting with the youngest.

With Carrie Johnson

A photo posted on Carrie Johnson’s newborn Romy with her big brother, Wilf. (Carrie Johnson/Instagram)

Carrie Johnson gave birth to their second child, Romy, in December 2021.

She said Romy was chosen after her aunt Rosemary, Iris for the Greek word for rainbow and Charlotte after Boris Johnson’s late mother who died three months ago.

Carrie Johnson and US First Lady Jill Biden with Wilfred Johnson on the beach at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, in June 2021. (Getty Images)

Carrie Symonds, as she was known then, gave birth to her first child with Johnson in April 2020.

Wilfred’ birth came during the first coronavirus lockdown, and just weeks after Boris Johnson nearly died of the disease after being in intensive care.

One of Wilfred’s middle names, Nicholas, was a tribute to the two doctors – Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart – who helped save his father’s life.

With Helen Macintyre

Johnson, while married to his second wife Marina Wheeler, is known to have fathered a child in 2009 following an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

At first he denied paternity and even sought an injunction in 2013 to prevent his existence from being discovered in a court battle.

The Court of Appeal ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that Johnson fathered a daughter during the adulterous affair while he was mayor of London.

Confusion also arose from the proceedings when it was alleged that Johnson could have fathered two children as a result of the case. This has never been confirmed.

The judgment reads as follows: What was important is that the father’s infidelities led to the conception of children twice.

With Marina Wheeler

Theodore is Johnson’s fourth and youngest child with Marina Wheeler.

In 2020 it was reported that the 20-year-old had written a piece about Brexitthe Evening Standard’s Diary column also offering insight into his personality: “Theo is said to be popular, like his father, though less gregarious.”

Last year he was denounced by the Mail on Sunday having worked at Morito, a Spanish restaurant in east London. A visit from his father turned sour when the then Prime Minister was heckled by other diners.

Cassia, Johnson and Wheeler’s third child, was reported by The temperature having attended Highgate School in North London – where tuition now exceeds £8,000 per term – and Trinity College, Dublin. In 2021, she was said to be an “aspiring writer”.

In December 2021, the Daily Mail reported Cassia had paid the price for her father’s government COVID advice to reduce social contact, when Sessions Arts Club, the exclusive central London restaurant where she worked as a waitress, closed for the rest of the year and she lost his shifts.

Milo pictured in 2018 after his father resigned as foreign minister. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson waves as he and Milo arrive at his home in Thame, Oxfordshire. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Little is known about Milo, although The Times reports that he studied at Westminster School and the London School of Oriental and African Studies.

In July 2018, he was pictured helping his mother, Marina, clear the rubbish from the Foreign Secretary’s official residence in Carlton Gardens, central London, after his father moved out following his resignation post to protest against Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Wheeler and Johnson announced their divorce two months later.

Boris Johnson in 2014 with his daughter Lara Lettice and mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl. (Getty Images)

A journalist with regular signings in the likes of Vogue and Tatler, Johnson’s first child, Lara, is the most high-profile of her children.

In January, she got engaged to Patrick Mller via a ad published in The Times.

In a blog for I am not a party girlshe also shared a childhood experience of what it was like to be Johnson’s eldest daughter: “My sixth birthday was Henry VIII themed. My parents asked the neighbors nanny to dress up To be honest, I was a little used to it even though I had asked for a princess party, but most of the kids were horrified, especially when Anne Boleyn lost her mind (a balloon and ketchup were involved) It was pretty mind blowing.