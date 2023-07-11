There is no game against Modi in the Centre, claims BJP MP





Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vijay Sankalp Sabha during the virtual laying of the foundation stone for the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet in Warangal district on July 08, 2023. File | Photo credit: Nagara Gopal

The success and public response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ town hall meeting in Warangal once again showed that when it comes to parliament polls and national issues, people are sure to give him their vote, said Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman on July 11. . People have told us clearly everywhere, including in Karnataka, where local issues have won in state polls, that as far as the nation is concerned, they have full confidence in Mr Modi and that he there is no one in the opposition to match his stature, he said. a press conference at the party office. Read also | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal on July 8 Mr Laxman, also the national chairman of the OBC, said the Prime Ministers’ visit had also invigorated party cadres and provided the impetus needed to campaign against the corrupt BRS government led by the Chief Minister. K. Chandrasekhar Rao and make a strong bid to come to power. in Telangana. The party is preparing a plan for Mr Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda to speak at public meetings in each of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in the coming days to maintain momentum. We told rank and file members not to worry about recent issues raised in the media. We are confident to come to power and form a dual-engine government because of the failures and forgotten promises of the BRS government, he argued. There were infighting between BRS leaders and ministers faced protests over assurances given on double rooms, loan waivers, Dalit Bandhu and others. He rejected any kind of deal with the BRS saying it is up to investigators, law enforcement and the courts to take the necessary action. The Congress Party didn’t stand a chance because it had lost people’s trust, the BJP leader said. Giving details of recent meetings of the central committee and district leaders, Mr Laxman said that from July 15 to 30, around 30,000 personalities will be contacted to explain party platforms as well as young voters for the first time. The revelers themselves will gather at ward/mandal level around tiffins to forge a family bond. Previously, Union Minister and TS BJP Chairman G. Kishan Reddy had urged the cadres to give confidence to the TS people that the party was the right alternative to the BRS to deliver a truly democratic free government and corrupt to the poor.

