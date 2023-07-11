Donald Trump is trying to delay the trial of the documents until he can take over the White House and resolve all his legal issues





Of all the legal issues facing Donald Trump right now, and there are many, the federal government documents case poses the biggest threat right now. As Trump’s ex-Attorney General noted, the 37-count indictment is very, very damning. And, as others have said, if special counsel Jack Smith can convince a jury to convict just one of the charges, Trump could effectively go to jail for the rest of his life. All the government has to do is stick to the landing on one count, and he could face a custodial sentence, says Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley , last month. Were talking about crimes that have a period of 10 or 20 years at most.

Trump, of course, would rather not go to jail, and on Monday night his attorneys attempted to deploy one of his classic legal tactics: delay, delay, and delay some more.

In a court filing, lawyers for the former guy asked Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone the federal trial until after the 2024 election, saying it wouldn’t be possible to find an unbiased jury during the election. Proceeding with a trial while awaiting a presidential election cycle in which the opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly opposed to each other in that action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the ability of defendants to obtain a fair and impartial judgment. , attorneys for Trump and his valet and co-accused, Walt Nauta, wrote in the joint filing. Smith requested a start date of December 2023.

As Politico notes, the stall tactic is in line with typical Trump legal strategy: dragging out the things he’s faced with as long as possible while hoping the legal landscape changes. Clearly, if Trump wins the 2024 election and is inaugurated in January 2025, the landscape will change significantly in his favor, and he’s almost certain to ensure that whoever he appoints as Attorney General will ensure that pursuing it is no longer a priority. In addition to claiming that it will be impossible for Trump to receive a fair trial during the election, his legal team also unwittingly hilariously cited the fact that a state civil lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization is scheduled for October, and a state criminal trial. related to silent money payments is scheduled for March 2024. In other words, they claim that Trump simply has too many legal problems on his plate. (Last time we checked, it’s not the government’s fault that the guy is (allegedly) corrupt like f–k.)

Naturally, the question is whether or not Cannon will agree to Team Trump’s demands and to date hasn’t given us much hope of justice being served. Remarking at the time on past rulings by the Trump-appointed judge in favor of the ex-president, constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe commented: In Trump’s tank barely describes him.

Meanwhile, in less potentially good news for the former guy, a grand jury sitting in Atlanta today will likely decide whether or not he should be indicted for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. in a few weeks. And given that these would be state charges, Trump would not be able to make them go away in the event he wins a second term.

