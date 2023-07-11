Honduras’ first female leader is going through a tough time





Xiomara Castro is the first female president of Honduras, a small Central American country the size of Louisiana. Today, Castro is one of only two women to lead countries in Latin America. This is no easy task in Honduras, a country long considered one of the most sexist and violent against women in the region.

Outside a mall in the capital, Tegucigalpa, many people blamed Castro for rising inflation.

It’s great that she’s the first female president, said mall worker Jessica Kuthe. But in the past year and a half, she hasn’t done much for the people, she said. We poor people can’t even eat beans. The price of everything has gone up too much and the minimum wage has not gone up with it.

Castros’ government raised the Honduran minimum wage by 9.8% in February. But clearly, times are tough.

Activists say the bar is much higher for Castro, simply because she is a woman.

Early last year, Castro was inaugurated on a wave of hope after the Honduran people experienced years of challenges. Honduras has been rocked by a coup, accusations of rigged elections, human rights violations and violence against women. Former President Juan Orlando Hernndez was extradited to the United States after being charged with drug and firearms trafficking.

Honduran women, I will not disappoint you, Castro promised in his first speech. I will defend your rights. You can count on me.

It was a big promise.

If we look at the number of femicides, if we look at the number of teenage pregnancies, Honduras has one of the highest rates in the region, said Alice Shackelford, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Honduras. There is enormous violence against women and girls, which is the product of deep-rooted patriarchy.

Two months into his administration, Castro signed an agreement with Shackelford pledging to end violence against women and girls in Honduras.

Castro also approved the use of the emergency contraceptive morning-after pill in March. But the rollout has been slow.

The president is committed to women’s rights, Shackelford said, but there has been backsliding. Conservative groups are backtracking. The same goes for anti-women’s rights groups. And they are present in Congress and even in different parts of the government institution itself, which makes it very, very difficult to move forward.

The pushback is also a sign of the divisions within Castros’ own government.

For example, Daniel Sponda, Castros’ own education minister, physically tore up a copy of the government’s new guide to gender inclusion in the classroom during a talk show in late June.

We are not going to promote values ​​that are not part of our society, he said on the air.

Sponda was reprimanded by the country’s human rights minister. But her actions were a sign of the deep divisions over women and gender issues in Honduras.

“It’s a symbol of the pact with the church, and with the most conservative ideology in the country,” said Karla Lara, radio journalist, musician and women’s rights activist based in Honduras.

Protests have hit southern Honduras in recent months against development projects and Castros’ plans for new, incremental tax reform.

In May, opposition leaders in Congress, who hold the legislative majority, rose up against Castro and his Free Party, chanting Free Never Again.

They don’t want the Castros government to succeed, said Bertha Oliva, human rights defender and founder of the National Committee of Relatives of the Disappeared. So they go against everything she does. They can’t believe a woman rules, so they say ex-president Manuel Zelaya is really pulling the strings.

According to a recent poll, about half of the country believes this claim. Castro is the wife of Zelaya, who was ousted in a 2009 coup. not as able to govern as her husband.

There is no doubt that much of Xiomara’s attacks and criticisms are clearly sexist and patriarchal in expression, Shackelford said. There was a huge campaign of defamation and misogynism.

Analysts agree that women leaders face the same prejudice and discrimination across Latin America. But in Honduras it’s even more acute, and not just for Castro. Of nearly 300 Honduran mayors, less than 6% are women.

Lara Bohrquez of the Honduran Center for Women’s Rights said Castro was not perfect. But she is also fighting an uphill battle.

We know how difficult it is to be a woman in politics. Many female political leaders experience political and gender-based violence, Bohrquez said. Physical, verbal and sexual violence are part of a strategy to prevent women from participating in these spaces.

