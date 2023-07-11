“Only if you give Putin what he wants”





WASHINGTON Former Vice President Mike Pence chastised former President Donald Trump on Monday for his campaign claims that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours — something Pence said could only happen. if the United States would bow down to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“My former running mate likes to talk about solving it in a day.” Pence told Fox News. “The only way to solve this war in one day is to give Vladimir Putin what he wants.”

The former allies, who are now running against each other for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, suffered a rift in their relationship after Pence, 64, refused Trump’s request to reject the 2020 election results in key states on January 6, 2021.

Pence, who recently became the first GOP candidate to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, added that forcing a hasty peace with Russia would threaten US national security and potentially drag the country into war.

“I met Vladimir Putin, looked him straight in the eye,” Pence said. “If Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine if he just exhausts the United States and the West, I have no doubt in my mind that he will cross a border, perhaps in Lithuania itself, in Estonia or in Latvia or in the Baltic countries.”

“And those would be countries where we would have to send our armed forces to go and fight under our NATO treaty,” he added.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has slammed former President Donald Trump’s claims that he can end the war in Ukraine in a day. Jesse Brothers/Sioux City Journal via AP Pence said Trump can only end the war so quickly by giving Russian President Vladimir Putin what he wants. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The NATO security alliance from which Trump, 77, would have liked to withdraw during his presidency argues that if one member country is attacked, the others will come to its aid.

This clause, known as Article 5, has only been invoked once – after the September 11 attacks on the United States in 2001.

Asked what he would say to Trump during the war debate, Pence said he would continue to send Kiev fighters “what they need to win” to end the conflict in Ukraine’s favor and Washington.

“I would say, ‘Look, the reason Russia didn’t even try to redraw international lines by force during our administration is because we were strong,'” Pence said. “…I think it’s in our country’s interest to give them what they need to stop them there, push them back there.”

Pence claimed that Putin would likely invade a NATO country next if he was successful in Ukraine. Service/Document via REUTERS

President Biden, 80, has sent Ukraine more than $42 billion in military aid packages since taking office, almost all of which was sent after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

But Pence said the White House did not act quickly enough on critical weapons systems.

“There is only one path to success here, and that is to give the Ukrainian military much faster than Joe Biden has done what it needs to repel the Russian invasion and recover his country.”

Pence also criticized Biden for not explaining well enough to the American people “what is our national interest in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian servicemen loading shells into a small RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket system near Bakhmut on July 10, 2023. Pence said he would continue to give Ukraine what it needed to win if he was elected.REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

“Joe Biden has not led the way the American people want him to lead,” Pence said. “…He makes these vaporous speeches about democracy, but look at our interest there is to give the Ukrainian army the means to repel Russian aggression.

“Make no mistake, I think this is the most effective way to send a message to China that America and the West will not tolerate military aggression from Russia or China to redraw the international lines,” he added.

