Modi’s gift of ’10 danas’ the 10 gifts to Biden reflects ancient Hindu wisdom and carries deep symbolism

During his state visit to the United States in late June 2023, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented several gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Among these were the 10 danas, objects with symbolic importance in Indian traditions. I study these traditions in my work of specialist in Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. Each of the danas is believed to have an auspicious meaning.

What are the 10 danas?

The 10 danas are (1) til, or sesame seeds; (2) a gold coin; (3) a cow, although Biden was given a silver image of a coconut as a substitute; (4) a piece of land, in place of which Biden received a piece of fragrant sandalwood; (5) ghee (clarified butter); (6) fabric – for which Biden received a piece of silk; (7) long grain rice; (8) a piece of jaggery, a very sweet brown sugar made in India from palm sap; (9) a silver coin; and (10) a little salt.

What does mean each substance represents?

Sesame seeds are a symbol of immortality. According to a story in the Puranas, or ancient lore books on Hindu deities, during the churning of the ocean, the sweat of the Hindu Lord Vishnu fell to the Earth in the form of sesame seeds. THE ocean churning was an event, famous in Hindu literature, in which the devas, or deities, and the asuras, or demonic beings, joined forces to acquire a life-giving substance called amrita that had sunk to the bottom of the ocean. It took great effort, especially from Lord Vishnu, who transformed himself into a giant tortoise to play his part in the process.

Gold is considered a purifier and also symbolizes wealth and prosperity.

THE the cow is a symbol of life and education. The substitution of the silver image of a coconut for an actual cow reflects a common Hindu ritual in which an actual coconut is used in a ceremony to replace another object that is either unavailable or unavailable. it would be impossible to include.

The gift of land also represents wealth. Traditionally, the gift of real land is something to be relied upon in times of financial hardship. It could be cultivated, rented, etc.

Ghee, or clarified butter, is an element of Hindu rituals dating back to at least the second millennium BC It represents both nourishment and healing.

The cloth represents financial security: the ability to obtain the necessities of life, such as decent clothes.

Rice in India has long been a fertility symbol. The ability to grow rice has been vital to life in most of India since before recorded history.

The sweetness of jaggery is good news. Giving it represents the hope of receiving good news and hearing auspicious things in the years to come.

Silver is related to the Moon in Hindu symbolism as gold is related to the Sun. The gift of money is a wish that we sweet dreams and peaceful sleep.

Finally, salt is a symbol of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. Like salt, it is said to have emerged from the ocean. Salt therefore represents prosperity for life.

thousand full moons

The 10 danas are given to someone who has seen 1,000 full moons, or sahasra chandra. First of all, it is an old practice. described in a set of texts called the Grihya Sutras, which date from around 500 BC. These sutras, or authoritative texts, describe rituals and household regulations. The practices they advocate are rooted in the culture of the Vedas, the oldest sacred literature of hinduism.

The full moon is an auspicious symbol in many Indian traditions. The full moon day, or Purnima, of each month is a time when many people engage in religious observances. The full moon day is the climax of the bright half, or shukla paksha, of each month in the Indian lunar calendar. The bright half is the period of approximately two weeks when the Moon is waxing and is considered a best time to undertake any significant activity. Seeing the full moon is an auspicious act, so seeing a thousand full moons is a particularly auspicious and remarkable event in one’s life.

The ceremony is usually performed for someone who is between 81 and 84 years oldalthough Modi gave all 10 gifts to Biden on his 80th birthday. Giving these gifts is like congratulating the recipient for living a long life in itself a sign of virtue and wisdom and wishing them good luck, health and prosperity. .