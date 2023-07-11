FIU organizes a panel on the future of Pakistan





Conor Moore | Personal editor

Two months after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is still reeling from the political fallout.

Large-scale protests, riots and violence have swept the country ever since.

In response, the FIU’s Jaffer Center for Muslim World Studies hosted a webinar on the ramifications of Khans’ sudden but unprecedented legal troubles.

Moderated by TJ Liguori, Professor of International Relations and Politics, the event would feature International Relations and Politics Professor Iqbal Akhtar, University of Illinois Professor Shahbaz Gil, and Franklin & Marshall College Professor SherAli K. Tareen.

Gil opened the panel by stating that Pakistan is a democracy in transition while noting Imran Khan’s actions during his tenure.

Khan, a former cricketer and famous superstar who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, founded his own political party and successfully ran for the post of prime minister of Pakistan after decades of involvement in politics.

Under his tenure, Pakistan has distinguished itself with a highly successful COVID-19 policy, as well as economic achievements that have raised its profile and that of Pakistan on the world stage as an emerging power in South Asia.

Pakistan was among two or three countries in the world that handled Covid very well, with the economy regaining confidence and growing rapidly after the pandemic, Gil said.

Although his leadership was not without criticism, he was always beloved by his followers, with Ahktar even mentioning how opponents of Khan use this admiration as a tool against him.

They frame him and his followers like a cult. This is a very, very common trope used insidiously by actors in Pakistan, and these are serious steps to empty its politics of anything productive.

Either way, his removal as prime minister and eventual arrest the following year sparked protests and violence across the country, with brutal retaliation from the military-led government.

In her discussion of the events, Tareen had some choice words regarding the current situation in the country.

Pakistan is effectively under martial law. The ruling regime deliberately rejected the popular will of the people, Tareen said.

The paradox of the whole situation is this: the more the military elite and the ruling regime extend its power through violence and brute force, the more it exposes and highlights its moral fragility, and highlights the power and persuasiveness of Imran Khan’s speech.

Pakistan’s military controls almost every facet of its government, with Khan’s removal being just the most recent example of military might.

In fact, the group that arrested Khan was not an official entity within the official Pakistani military.

In the United States, the conception of the Deep State is a contested belief relegated to conspiracy circles, but in Pakistan it is a constant political reality.

Gil concluded by talking about the efforts made by Pakistani Americans to raise awareness of the dismal situation.

They have an understanding of democracy, real democracy, human rights, and understand freedom of expression and the media. I believe they are speaking out in defense of free speech and democracy, and the rule of law, and they have done their best.

