Trump News Today: Georgia grand jury sworn in for 2020 election case as Trump calls Biden crackhead

A grand jury was sworn in Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigated Mr Trump after calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and urging him to find 11,780 votes to overthrow the state in his favor.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is also seeking to postpone his federal criminal trial over the classified Mar-a-Lago documents until after the 2024 election.

As his legal troubles escalate, the former president offered a new idea on Truth Social regarding the White House cocaine dilemma in which a small amount of the drug was found in a busy part of the wing. west.

Posting on Truth Social, Mr Trump suggested sending special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter, rather than targeting him. In a breathtaking moment, the former president then said of his successor President Joe Biden: Release the findings, release the tapes. We can’t have a crackhead in charge of our nuclear arsenal!!!

Far-right Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that directs the president to withdraw the United States from NATO.

They are not a reliable partner whose defense expenses should be paid for by American citizens. For most of the last decade, Germany contributed only about 1% of its GDP to fund NATO obligations, while the United States pays about 4% of our GDP to defend NATO countries,” Ms. Greene said in announcing the amendment.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 23:00

1689111937Watch: Christie says Trump thinks about the sound of the prison cell door closing every night

Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 Republican Party nominee Chris Christie appeared on MSNBC Morning Joe today to talk about arch-enemy Donald Trump.

He told the hosts: I tell you, no matter what he says, no matter how much he brags, [Trump] goes to bed every night thinking of the sound of the prison cell door closing behind him… When things go wrong, I’m not sure he won’t accept the call.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 22:45

1689111037Mike Lindell Auctions MyPillow Gear

Republicans interested in the art of pillow making could be in for a treat this week as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has had to turn to auctioning off his company’s equipment to make some money .

Graeme Massie has the details.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 22:30

1689110004E Press statement from Jean Carroll’s legal team following DoJ ruling on defamation case

Robbie Kaplan, attorney for E Jean Carrolls released the following statement after the Justice Department reversed its position and determined that former President Donald Trump was not acting within the scope of his duties when he made statements that would have defamed the New York writer:

We are grateful that the Department of Justice has reconsidered its position. We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements about our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as President of the United States. Now that one of the final hurdles has been cleared, we look forward to the trial in the original E Jean Carrolls case in January 2024.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 22:13

1689109237On January 6, a rioter who stormed the Capitol while free for attempted murder was convicted

A North Carolina man who stormed the US Capitol while awaiting trial for shooting a teenager in the head was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Tuesday for attacking police officers with a flagpole during the riot.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 22:00

1689108843DoJ will no longer say that Trump acted within the scope of his duties by attacking E Jean Carroll

The Justice Department tells New York Judge Lewis Kaplan it reversed its position due to legal developments and new facts, and says it determined former President Donald Trump was not acting in part of his office when he made statements that allegedly defamed E Jean Caroll.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 21:54

1689108611Watch: Haley says Trump supporters want the truth so she questions him more

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 21:50

1689107437Full story:Georgia grand jury sworn in to consider Trump charges over attempts to overturn 2020 election

A grand jury in Georgia has been sworn in to consider charges against Donald Trump and his allies in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

Alex Woodward reports for The Independent.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 21:30

1689106537Blowback after Trump was seen taking selfies with police officers

Former President Donald Trump is going through waves of backlash after a video emerged of him taking selfies with police officers.

Dan Scavino, senior adviser on the Trumps 2024 campaign and former White House deputy chief of staff, released video of the former president greeting law enforcement at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

Mr. Trump is seen shaking hands and taking selfies with dozens of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 21:15

1689105937Fulton County selects two grand juries including one for Trump case

Fulton County Court officials selected two grand juries on Tuesday, one of which is expected to decide whether to return an indictment against former President Donald Trump and other high-profile political and legal figures for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney presided over the hours-long process, addressing a diverse group of about 100 prospective jurors seated on red chairs in a drab but large jury meeting room. Among them were a teacher, a former firefighter, an investigator, an illustrator and someone who described himself as an explosion prevention dispatcher.

After asking reporters not to photograph potential jurors, McBurney said the two 23-member panels would meet for two months in secret and would have to decide whether to approve criminal charges in hundreds of cases. It is unclear which will consider the case focusing on Trump and his allies.

Oliver O’Connell11 July 2023 21:05

