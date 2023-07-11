Xi Jinping vows to deepen partnership with Russia





“Dthe development of Sino-Russian relations is a strategic choice made by the two parties, based on their respective fundamental interests,” Xi Jinping, quoted by state television CCTV, told Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Council of China. Russian Federation, the upper house of parliament in Russia, Russia. “Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Russia relations have reached a healthy and stable pace of development. Cooperation in various fields has been steadily advancing, and the foundations of public opinion and friendship between two companies have gone from strength to strength over the generations,” Xi noted. China is willing to continue working with Russia to develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, “aiming at promoting the building of a prosperous, stable and just world,” he added. The meeting with Matviyenko follows a four-day visit to Beijing by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who met with several senior Chinese officials in Beijing, but not Xi Jinping. Quoted by Russian news agency Tass, Matviyenko said Russia would continue to cooperate with Beijing and could count on China’s “firm and reliable shoulder”. Matviyenko, chairman of the Federation Council since 2011, is the third-highest ranking Russian government official after President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Chinese media did not say whether the war in Ukraine was discussed during the meeting. Matviyenko hailed the “highest level in history” of relations between the two countries, and said the Russian parliament broadly supports deepening bilateral cooperation and stands ready to further strengthen exchanges and dialogue with Russia. National People’s Congress of China, to provide legal guarantees. for the implementation of the consensus between Moscow and Beijing, CCTV reported. China has significantly improved its relations with Russia in recent years. Beijing refused to condemn Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and criticized the imposition of sanctions against Moscow. China sees partnership with the neighboring country as fundamental to opposing the liberal democratic order, led by the United States. Xi noted that during his visit to Moscow last March, he reached an important agreement with Putin on deepening comprehensive strategic partnership and practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries. The Chinese leader told Matviyenko that the legislative bodies of both should legislate in the direction of promoting the “sustainable and healthy development of cooperation”. Xi added that the two sides should also strengthen their collaboration in multilateral organizations – such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and emerging economies bloc BRICS – to drive global governance reform and safeguard common interests of emerging markets and developing countries. Read also: Russia. First transgender politician drops gubernatorial bid Always be the first informed.

