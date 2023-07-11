Politics
Erdogan’s push for Turkey’s EU membership met with skepticism
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP | Getty Images
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has renewed his country’s bid to join the European Union, amid wrangling over Sweden’s NATO membership, but political pundits are not completely convinced of the leader’s aims Turkish.
Erdogan surprised more than one Monday by linking Sweden’s NATO candidacy to his country’s EU membership. He said European nations should “clear the way” for Turkey to join the political bloc in exchange for Ankara’s endorsement of Sweden’s joining the military alliance. But these are two completely different processes for two very distinct institutions.
“I was quite surprised that he linked this,” Maria Demertzis, senior researcher at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, told CNBC on Tuesday. “You cast a fishing net to see what you can get,” she said of Erdogan’s decision.
Turkey and the EU have had a difficult relationship over the years. Ankara applied to join the EU in 1987 but, after several hurdles along the way, talks to join the political grouping froze in 2018. The EU said Turkey was proposing many political reforms that kept it away actually “further”. ” of the block.
One of the political changes that infuriated the EU was a 2017 referendum that gave Erdogan more executive powers.
“He needs the money,” an EU official, who declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the matter, told CNBC on Tuesday, explaining why Erdogan has raised the issue again now. “All this new friendship with the West. He hasn’t changed. He wants something,” added the same official.
A spokesperson for the Turkish representative office in Brussels was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.
In 2016, the EU agreed to pay 6 billion euros (6.5 billion dollars) in two tranches to Ankara to enable it to cope with a large influx of refugees. The deal came after the EU saw an unprecedented level of refugees at its borders.
“The EU has a huge problem if Erdogan doesn’t cooperate,” Demertzis said. “The EU depends on Turkey to manage migrants.”
Refugee arrivals in the EU in 2023 are not currently close to the levels seen in 2015, at the height of the region’s migration crisis. However, with approximately 4 million refugees Currently based in Turkey, Ankara’s lawmakers still have plenty of bargaining power with Brussels.
“It’s more than [money]“, zgr nlhisarckl, director of the Ankara office of the think tank The German Marshall Fund, told CNBC on Tuesday.
“[Erdogan] expects a more special relationship,” he added, referring to a potential visit by the French president later this year to Turkey.
What else could the EU give?
The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU and the institution that oversees the process of countries joining the bloc, said on Monday it was up to Ankara to do the work necessary to join the political and economic group.
“The European Union has a very structured enlargement process and with a very, very clear set of measures that must be taken by all candidate countries and even for those who want to become candidate countries,” a spokesperson said on Monday. of the commission to journalists.
“The accession process of each candidate country is based on the merits of each country”, added the same spokesperson.
But, according to nlhisarckl, Erdogan might not even want to join the EU. “It goes too far” because it would ensure the introduction of some unwanted measures in Turkey, he said.
He mentioned that the modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization would be more attractive for Turkey. The first would support trade with European countries and the second would make it easier for Turkish citizens to travel within the EU.
However, it will be difficult for the EU to grant significant advantages to Turkey. Countries like Greece and Cyprus have historical disputes with Ankara, for example. It is also difficult for some EU countries, mainly in the wake of the war in Ukraine, to trust Erdogan given his ties to the Kremlin.
