Erdogan’s push for Turkey’s EU membership met with skepticism

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has renewed his country’s bid to join the European Union, amid wrangling over Sweden’s NATO membership, but political pundits are not completely convinced of the leader’s aims Turkish.

Erdogan surprised more than one Monday by linking Sweden’s NATO candidacy to his country’s EU membership. He said European nations should “clear the way” for Turkey to join the political bloc in exchange for Ankara’s endorsement of Sweden’s joining the military alliance. But these are two completely different processes for two very distinct institutions.

“I was quite surprised that he linked this,” Maria Demertzis, senior researcher at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, told CNBC on Tuesday. “You cast a fishing net to see what you can get,” she said of Erdogan’s decision.

Turkey and the EU have had a difficult relationship over the years. Ankara applied to join the EU in 1987 but, after several hurdles along the way, talks to join the political grouping froze in 2018. The EU said Turkey was proposing many political reforms that kept it away actually “further”. ” of the block.

One of the political changes that infuriated the EU was a 2017 referendum that gave Erdogan more executive powers.

“He needs the money,” an EU official, who declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the matter, told CNBC on Tuesday, explaining why Erdogan has raised the issue again now. “All this new friendship with the West. He hasn’t changed. He wants something,” added the same official.

A spokesperson for the Turkish representative office in Brussels was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.