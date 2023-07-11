Donald Trump faces defamation lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll as DOJ changes course





(Bloomberg) – Donald Trump has received a heavy blow in the remaining trial of E. Jean Carrolls against him after the US Department of Justice overturned a crucial opinion that sought to shield the former president from the case, while ensuring the case goes to trial in January.

The new Biden administration notice, outlined in a letter filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, determined that Trump was no longer eligible for government employee immunity and could be prosecuted for remarks he made. made about Carroll while in official office as president in 2019.

The decision is a reversal of an earlier departmental opinion that found Trump was protected by the Westfall Act, which prohibits civil suits against federal government employees for claims related to their official duties. The DOJ revisited the issue after an appeals court clarified that workers are only protected by law if their actions were to help the US government.

Trump argued he was acting in the interests of the American people when he made allegedly defamatory remarks, saying he needed to expose Carroll in order to maintain Americans’ trust.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he called her a White House liar and accused her of fabricating the alleged assault in order to sell a shed of writing books. He also allegedly belittled her by saying she wasn’t his type and suggested her request was politically motivated.

In May, a unanimous jury in New York found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in an alleged attack in a department store dressing room in 1996, awarding him $5 million in damages. Trump appeals.

Upcoming trials

The DOJ’s overturning of the Westfall Act exemption removes a final hurdle to a defamation lawsuit scheduled for January, one of at least four Trump will face next year as he campaigns for a return to the White House in 2024.

New York says a $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company is due in October, while a criminal case by special counsel Jack Smith accusing Trump of withholding classified documents could go to court. jury in December. The case of Manhattan district attorneys accusing Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a silent payment is due in March.

In its Tuesday letter, the Justice Department concluded there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Trump was acting within the scope of his employment as president when he allegedly defamed Carroll.

Here, although the statements themselves were made in a work context, the allegations giving rise to the statements concerned a purely personal incident: an alleged sexual assault that occurred decades before Mr. Trump’s presidency, the authorities said. UNITED STATES. This sexual assault was obviously not work-related.

Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the filing.

We are grateful the Justice Department has reconsidered its position, said Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan. We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements about our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as President of the United States.

Citing Trump’s statements

The government has cited Trump’s recent statements about Carroll as reason to undermine its version of events, including remarks he made about him in a CNN town hall, calling his case a hoax and suggesting it did. part of a political plot.

These post-presidential statements, which were not before the department when it originally certified the scope in this case, tend to undermine the claim that the former president made very similar statements at issue in Carroll I by desire to serve the government, the ministry said.

