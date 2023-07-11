Long delayed, Cisumdawu toll road finally inaugurated by President Joko Widodo – VISI.NEWS





VISI.NEWS | JAKARTA – After experiencing the launch of the timetable several times, the Cileunyi – Sumedang – Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road was finally inaugurated today by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) At the time of the inauguration of the toll road on Tuesday (11/7/2023), President Jokowi said that the construction of this toll road would take up to 12 years. This toll road connects the city of Bandung via the Cipularang toll road, to the Cipali toll road. “For all of us to know that Cisumdawu toll road construction started in 2011. That means it’s been 12 years,” Jokowi said. He added that the reason for the long construction of the Cisumdawu toll road was due to land acquisition issues. “We are now in the twin tunnel, which is 472 meters long. In all of Indonesia, there are none. The toll road goes through two tunnels as we saw this morning,” he said. It was further said that the 61.6 km long toll road spent a budget of IDR 18.3 trillion. Half of the budget uses the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). Of the budget, Rs 9.07 trillion will come from government, the rest will come from private sector PPPs. With the operation of the Cisumdawu toll road, President Jokowi hopes it will facilitate connectivity with Kertajati airport. “Additionally, Kertajati airport will be fully operational in October 2023,” he said. He hopes that with the completion of Kertajati Airport, the Cisumdawu Toll Road will be completed where Kertajati Airport is located in October. will be fully operational. “Now it has started with Hajj boarding flights from West Java and several flights entering,” he said. During this year’s Hajj season, Kertajati Airport started operating to transport pilgrims to the holy land. “The number is still very low compared to the capacity of the airport itself. For this year’s hajj flights, only pilgrims from the cities/regencies of Cirebon, Indramayu, Majalengka, Kuningan, Subang and Sumedang,” Vice President Corsec and General Administration Dian Nurrahman said during a podcast with VISI.NEWS recently. From this region, Dian said, only 8,968 pilgrims were airlifted. “This number is still very low because the number of pilgrims from West Java itself is over 49,000 people. Especially compared to the capacity of the airport which can transport 500,000 people per month,” said the man from the Buahbatu canal, in Bandung. @nia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://visi.news/lama-tertunda-jalan-tol-cisumdawu-akhirnya-diresmikan-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos