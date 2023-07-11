DOJ no longer believes Trump should have immunity from Carroll libel suit





The Justice Department backtracked and said it no longer believes Donald Trump should be eligible for immunity for his response to E. Jean Carroll, allowing the civil trial to go ahead until trial in January.

The change in position removes a legal hurdle surrounding Carrolls’ 2019 defamation lawsuit against Trump for statements he made while president, denying his rape allegation decades earlier that he didn’t know about her and that she was not his type.

DOJ attorneys said in a letter to attorneys for Trump and Carroll that the department determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the former president was acting in the course of his employment or in the service of the U.S. government when he denied sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll and made the other statements about Ms. Carroll that she disputed in this action.

Initially, the Justice Department under the Trump and Biden administrations said Trump was acting within the scope of his duties when answering questions from reporters in 2019 about the Carrolls allegations. This essentially meant that the Department of Justice would be replaced as the defendant and the case would likely be dismissed.

The case has been stayed on appeal on what constitutes the scope of an employee’s duties until a court in Washington, DC, provides guidance this spring, sending the case back to the judge. The DOJ had until Thursday to make its position known. Lawyers for Trumps and Carrolls will also have the opportunity to intervene.

Also, in a separate lawsuit filed by Carroll last year under a New York law allowing a one-year rollback for civil lawsuits involving sexual assault, a federal jury in May found that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in the dressing room of a luxury department store. spring of 1996 and awarded him $5 million for assault and defamation. Trump, who is appealing the ruling, faces no jail time as a result of the civil verdict.

In light of the developments, the Justice Department said its position has changed.

Attorneys for the Justice Department said they considered Trump’s testimony that was played into the battery and libel trial, as well as statements Trump made last October repeating denials long after he left office, such as an indication that he was not motivated to protect and serve the United States when he made his first comments.

Attorneys for the Justice Department wrote that after balancing and weighing the evidence from Mr. Trump’s deposition, the jury verdict in Carroll II and the new allegations in the amended complaint, the department determined that there was no longer a sufficient basis to conclude that the former president was motivated by a more than trivial desire to serve the United States government, Justice Department lawyers wrote.

And a jury has now found Mr Trump sexually assaulted Ms Carroll long before he became president. This story supports an inference that Mr. Trump was motivated by a personal grievance stemming from events that occurred many years before Mr. Trump’s presidency, the Justice Department wrote.

The judge scheduled the trial for January, at the start of the presidential primary season.

Trump’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan said she was grateful the Justice Department reconsidered its position.

We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements about our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as President of the United States, Kaplan said.

