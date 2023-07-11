Politics
an expert unpacks the pros and cons
A few years ago, the BRICS grouping together Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa had lost importance because three of its members were in serious economic difficulty. Brazil, Russia and South Africa are mainly exporters of natural resources and have been hard hit by the fall in commodity prices of 2014.
Russias invasion of Ukraine has now given the BRICS new geopolitical prominence as the members and their respective allies react to events.
In the emerging world order, there is also now growing demand join the BRICS, partly as a countervailing power in the west. Argentina, Saudi Arabia and lately, Ethiopiaexpressed their keen interest in becoming members.
I researched the political economy of globalization in Africa over the past 30 years. I specifically looked at the scramble for Africa in the United States and China, South Africa’s involvement in the BRICSthe nature of BRICS engagement with Africa And access to markets and resources by the BRICS in Southern Africa. It would be a major blow for Ethiopia if it were able to join the group as it would raise its global profile, allow it to interact and coordinate more closely with some of the major world powers and spread the word beyond beyond the recent civil war there, potentially allowing it to attract more investment.
Opportunities
Ethiopia has cited its key role in founding the African Union and other institutions, as well as its national interest as a reason for applying for BRICS membership. In my opinion, there are five main reasons why Ethiopia would want to join the grouping.
Deterioration of relations with Western powers: Ethiopia has always depended on substantial Western support through aid And security cooperation. But its relations with the West have soured following the civil war, during which human rights violations were reported. Joining the BRICS would make the country more geostrategic important, perhaps encouraging Western powers to downplay human rights concerns, as they have done in the past in the interest of realpolitik.
Alternate Growth Frontier: Ethiopia remains one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, more than 5% per year. It has grown strongly economic ties with China over the past few decades. In the same way, Indian companies have been acquire land in Ethiopia. China and India are now Africas two bigger unique trading partners (not counting the European Union as a single entity). Joining the BRICS would be a sign of openness and lead to greater cooperation through platforms such as the council and the business forum. It could also give new impetus to the Resurgent Ethiopia narrative, an image that the authorities want to promote to attract investment.
Funding negotiations: The Ethiopian government is negotiate a financial arrangement with the International Monetary Fund. Joining the BRICS could give it greater leverage. Western powers, which largely control the IMF, may be more wary of alienating Ethiopia in the BRICS and pushing it further into the arms of China. The creation of a new BRICS currency, to challenge the hegemony of the US dollar, is on the agenda and its already existing contingency reserve arrangement partly in competition with the IMF.
Non-Interference Policy: The BRICS powers broadly endorse non-interference in the sovereign affairs of other states, provided that President Lula de Silva of Brazil Talk about non-indifference to human rights when he was previously in power and that Russia violated this principle through invasions and election interference, among others. Ethiopia might be interested in the political cover that BRICS membership would bring. The Russian invasion of Ukraine received political cover from China, and some would say South Africa. The Ethiopian government may be keen to avoid human rights governance conditions attached to new loans, aid or debt relief from the West.
A prime minister looking for new friends: BRICS membership would help restore the tarnished image of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Ahmed was strongly critical as a war monger during the civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Joining the BRICS club would show that its government is still politically acceptable to some major world powers.
The risks
There would of course be risks of Ethiopia joining the BRICS. Western powers could perceive it as a drift towards bloc or alternative geopolitical alignment, which could reduce their aid and investments. But it could also have benefits for Ethiopia’s relations with the West by making the country more geostrategic important.
Based on past experience, Ethiopia would be an unlikely addition to the group. The last and only country to be admitted after the groups were established was South Africa in 2010. Other countries applied and were not admitted. The BRICS now operate in what is sometimes described as a BRICS-plus format with countries like Egypt already members of its development bank and all African leaders invited to the next BRICS summit in South Africa.
Ethiopian economy, estimated to approximately US$126.78 billion in 2022, is less than half the size of South Africa $405.87 billion. South Africa is by far the smallest BRICS economy. But in some ways, Ethiopia could be considered a more representative African country in the BRICS than South Africa. Ethiopia hosts the headquarters of the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. Its capital, Addis Ababa, is sometimes described as the diplomatic capital of the continent. The outcome of Ethiopia’s bid will likely be known after the next summit in August.
