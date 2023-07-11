‘Accepting the government after Imran Khan’s ousting was a political mistake’: Pakistan Democratic Movement leader tells PM Sharif





Islamabad [Pakistan]July 11: Pakistani political party, Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and asked him to accept Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Zardari’s suggestion to accept the reins of government after the overthrow of the last regime. political error, Dawn reported.

The leader of the PDM stressed the need to dissolve the assemblies and hold the general elections on time.

The meeting took place a day after Rehman, who is also the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party, reportedly expressed his displeasure with recent meetings held between the leaders of the PPP and PML- N in Dubai. According to some media, Maulana was not invited to these meetings because he opposed the postponement of the elections.

Speaking to reporters, Rehman said questions were being raised within the alliance over the “planned” meeting between the two key government allies, according to an English-language Pakistani newspaper.

“PML-N is part of PDM. How is that possible if it wasn’t a scheduled caucus,” he wondered, asking, “Why didn’t the PDM have confidence about the caucus with the PPP, which was not part of the Alliance?

However, JUI-F spokesman Mohammad Aslam Ghauri denied that his party leader had expressed concern or aversion to the Dubai caucuses, saying the media misrepresented Maulana’s confidential conversation with reporters.

During the meeting, the Maulana told the prime minister that time will tell what powers are behind the no confidence motion against the PTI government, Dawn reported.

“We want elections on time, and delaying them would mean a political loss for us,” the Maulana said, adding, “just as the government’s seizure turned out to be a political loss for us.”

He said the position regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the same.

The PDM leader expressed concern that some cabinet members belonging to the Pakistani Muslim League-N had spoken about election delays in the electronic media.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultations on the current political situation in the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of the coalition partners in government and said that without their cooperation, pulling the country out of its economic difficulties and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund would not have been possible, according to Dawn .

Disclaimer: This post was auto-published from an agency feed without any text editing and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lokmattimes.com/international/accepting-govt-after-ouster-of-imran-khan-was-political-mistake-pakistan-democratic-movement-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos