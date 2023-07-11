Visit of PM Modi France: India to sign deals of Rs 90,000 crore for 26 Rafale M aircraft, 3 Scorpene submarines; 10 things to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to France from July 14 to 16 to enhance economic and defense cooperation between India and France and strengthen strategic ties between the European Union and India. Modis France’s visit comes weeks after his first state visit to the United States, where he had the honor of a state dinner at the White House in Washington. Among the key points discussed during Prime Minister Modis’ visit were arms deals, investment in semiconductors and boosting space cooperation. Key things to know ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to France: 1. One of the highlights of this visit is the tender worth over Rs 90,000 crore for the purchase of 26 Rafale M aircraft and three additional Scorpene submarines. 2. The agreements include 26 Rafale M aircraft, including 22 single-pull and four double-pull trainer versions. 3. The three additional submarines will be part of the Scorpene deal under the Ministry of Defence’s Project 75 for the planned procurement of diesel-electric submarines for the Indian Navy, India Today reported citing leading government sources. 4. The transactions will be submitted to the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) in the coming days before being announced in France. 5. The multi-crore defense agreements which will be signed and announced during the next Prime Ministers visit. 6. Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron as guest of honor during the July 14 celebrations in France. Indian troops will also join the annual July 14 military parade. 7. With this, Prime Minister Modi will be the second Indian Prime Minister to be greeted on the red carpet in the parade on July 14 after Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2009. 8. Strategic ties to expand engagement with Asia and other Western countries to check China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific region will also be part of this visit. 9. Bilateral trade between India and France amounts to 10.7 billion euros with more than 1,000 French companies making a total turnover of more than 20 billion dollars. 210 Indian companies are established in France with an investment stock of 1 billion euros. 10. France is the 11th largest foreign investor in India with a total FDI contribution of $10,389 million from April 2000 to September 2022. (With India Today, agency contributions) Also Read: Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi, Neha Narkhede, Indra Nooyi: Meet Women of Indian Descent on List of ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women’ Also read: Crisis Go First: Former Wadia Group promoters could bid for beleaguered airline

