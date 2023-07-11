No, Donald Trump didn’t call Ron DeSantis a virgin





A screenshot that went viral on social media on Tuesday appears to show Donald Trump calling his rival for the Republican presidential nomination Ron DeSantis a virgin. And while Trump has a long history of outlandish insults, this one is wrong.

The image, which came from Twitter, was styled to look like the one on the Trumps Truth Social platform and reads: Virgin Ron DeSanctimonious is back! But there is no evidence that the former president ever posted such a thing on social media.

Oddly enough, this Truth Social post is very much in line with how Trump actually sounds on social media, which is likely why it’s spreading so quickly right now. Calling DeSantis a virgin is arguably 10% wilder than the things he says on a daily basis. In fact, Trump often uses the term DeSanctimonious in his speeches and seems to prefer a shortened version, calling current Florida Governor Ron DeSanctus.

The fake image currently has over 250,000 views on Twitter alone in an extremely short period of time. As often happens in cases like this, we can expect this fake screenshot to soon make the leap to other social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, where it will also almost certainly be seen as real.

The fake screenshot appears to be getting help from Twitter’s algorithm, as it gets pushed into the For You feed of people a given user doesn’t necessarily follow.

What does a real post from Trump on Truth Social look like? Pretty close to the fake tweet, if we were being honest with ourselves.

If they don’t like Ron DeSanctimonious now, they won’t like him better 6 months from now with the start of the primary season. The more people get to know him, the lower his polls go. He is now in his mid-teens and falling fast! Trump wrote Tuesday afternoon.

And as much as Trump likes to put his opponents down, he’s got it exactly right when it comes to the DeSantiss poll numbers. FiveThirtyEight’s latest national polling average puts Trump at 49% with Republican voters and DeSantis a distant second at 29%. The former vice-president occupies the third place with only 7%.

While Trump’s Republican challengers like to say it’s still early days, that’s not quite true. The first Republican debate will take place next month, and Iowa’s first caucus will be held in January 2024, just a few months away.

The Washington Posts Philip Bump broke down the numbers on Monday, and Trump already had a decisive lead at the same time in the 2016 race.

But are Christie and DeSantis right that things could change in their direction? Of course, in the abstract. Lots of things can happen. Trump could be kidnapped by the Romulans. Who knows? But in practice, there’s no reason to think the state of play will change in a way that makes Christie viable or even DeSantis a success, Bump wrote.

No one knows the future. And it’s entirely possible that DeSantis could surprise everyone and beat Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But it’s going to be an uphill climb. And with fake images that have been spreading like wildfire this summer, including one that went viral this week with a fake DeSantis yearbook quote that made him look out of touch, well, definitely see a lot of misleading things on social media before the end of this election cycle.

