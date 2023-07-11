



By Amarachi Orie, CNN London (CNN) — Carrie Johnson, wife of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnsonannounced the birth of their third child together. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 a.m., Johnson wrote in a Instagram post Tuesday. She shared several photos of the little boy, including one of him wrapped in her arms and another of him on a bed with his older brother, the couple’s first child, Wilfred. I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble, Johnson added. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten. She thanked the amazing NHS maternity team who helped her and said she felt immense gratitude. The pairs first child was born in April 2020, shortly after Boris Johnson was hospitalized with Covid-19 and the couple were still engaged. They have married in secret at Westminster Cathedral in London the following year. Their second child, a daughter named Romy, turned one last December. Johnson wrote in a Instagram post on her daughter’s birthday, it’s a privilege and a joy to watch you grow up. She previously described Romy as her rainbow baby, since birth followed a miscarriage, which Johnson says broke her heart. Before Romys was born, Boris Johnson finally admitted he had six children. At that time, the number referred to his first child with Carrie, four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a daughter from an extramarital affair. Former leader of the Conservative Party resigned as deputy in June, after accusing a House of Commons committee investigating the so-called Partygate scandal of trying to oust me. The committee republished a report later that month, who found he deliberately misled lawmakers over breaches of his own Covid-19 lockdown rules. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved. CNN’s Eve Brennan contributed to this report.

