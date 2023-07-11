Mint Explainer: Sweden set to join NATO after Turkey pulls out





The way is finally clear for Sweden to become the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Turkey, a key member of the military alliance, had once blocked Sweden’s NATO membership. mint breaks down the development. On July 10, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Sweden would join the Alliance as the 32nd member. Only a few months ago, Finland joined the military alliance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the two countries have remained apart from NATO for decades, given their physical proximity to Russia, the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 upended this decades-old strategic calculation.

Both parties have announced their intention to join the alliance. However, the existing 30 members will need to approve their inclusion. This proved awkward for both countries, as Turkey, a NATO member since the 1950s, seemed determined to win concessions in return.

As Turkey finally allowed Finland to join NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed Sweden had not done enough to combat within its borders the activities of Kurdish groups he blamed of terrorist activities.

Sweden then amended its constitution and greatly expanded its counterterrorism cooperation against the PKK, a Kurdish militant organization. She also agreed to resume arms exports to Turkey and to work closely with the Turkish government on security and counterterrorism.

For a time, it seemed that Erdogan was also determined to force the EU to resume talks on Turkey’s inclusion in the European Union. However, European leaders were quick to declare that this request would not be accepted since its candidacy for the EU had little to do with Sweden’s entry into NATO.

After obtaining these concessions, Erdogan announced that the question of Sweden’s membership would be submitted to his country’s national assembly for ratification. Hungary, another recalcitrant country, also told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoletenberg that it would ratify Sweden’s membership. However, a specific date has not yet been set.

Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have welcomed Sweden’s entry into NATO, which is expected to boost the alliances’ already sizable military firepower.

