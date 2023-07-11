The United States says it no longer considers Donald Trump immune from the trial of E. John Carroll





NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) – Donald Trump suffered a court defeat on Tuesday as the U.S. government reversed its earlier position that the former president may be immune from the $10 million libel lawsuit filed against him by the writer E. Jean Carroll.

In a letter to attorneys for Trump and Carroll, the US Department of Justice said it no longer believed Trump acted within his tenure and employment as president in June 2019, when he denied raping Carroll in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

The department at the end of Trump’s presidency had reached an opposite conclusion, which the Biden administration adopted to the surprise of some observers.

His change of heart means he will not try to stand in for the defendant, ending the Carroll case as the government cannot be sued for libel.

“Evidence of Mr. Trump’s state of mind, some of which only came to light after the department last made a certification decision, does not establish that he made the statements. involved for a “more than insignificant” purpose of serving the United States government,” the department said.

Trump’s lawyers and representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said the change removes a potential roadblock to the trial scheduled for Jan. 15, 2024, in federal court in Manhattan.

“We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements against our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as president,” Kaplan said.

DEFAMATION COUNTERCLAIM

Carroll, 79, sued Trump, 77, after he responded to his rape complaint by saying he did not know the former Elle magazine columnist, that she was not his “type” and that she had lied to increase sales of her memoirs.

She sued for a second time after a similar denial in October 2022, leading on May 9 to a $5 million jury verdict against Trump for defamation and sexual abuse — but not rape — of Carroll. Trump is appealing that verdict.

Earlier Tuesday, Carroll asked a judge in a filing to dismiss Trump’s countersuit that she defamed him by repeating his claim that he raped her.

His lawyers called the countersuit Trump’s latest attempt to “turn round” his trial defeat by saying it caused “significant harm” to his reputation and an “inordinate amount of damage” by implying after the verdict that the assault was also rape.

They also said Trump filed his counterclaim too late, to further delay “this otherwise trial-ready and very delayed case.”

Trump, who is seeking the presidency again, sued Carroll on June 27, objecting to a CNN interview after the verdict where she said “oh yes he did, oh yes he did” when he was asked if the jury had found that he had not committed rape.

In their filing, Carroll’s lawyers said she didn’t say “oh yes, he did” with any real malice, which would mean she knew or had reckless disregard as to whether the statement was wrong.

They also said the statement was “substantially true” and therefore not defamatory, and merely reflected what was on Carroll’s mind when the verdict was read.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-07311.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller and Stephen Coates

