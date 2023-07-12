Jamie Dimon worries about a new Donald Trump presidency





JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said he would be concerned if Donald Trump returns to the White House after the 2024 election – a month after the bank boss shut down rumors about his own presidential aspirations.

I would also be worried about another Trump presidency, Dimon said in a 45-minute video interview with The Economist editor that was released on Tuesday.

Dimon, 67, declined to specify which political party he would support in the next election and said the policies on both sides were “very wrong”.

“There are a lot of very smart people in both parties who I know want to get it right, and I try to focus on that,” he added.

Dimon claimed it would be nearly impossible for him to win an election without a background in politics or the military, and noted that Trump was perhaps the only exception.

“I never really believed I was cut out for this,” Dimon told The Economist.

However, he made people believe otherwise when he sparked speculation about his own presidential bid at a conference in 2018, when he allegedly joked about a hypothetical campaign against then-President Trump.

I think I could beat Trump because I’m as tough as him, I’m smarter than him, Dimon said, according to a CNN report.

Trump fired back at Dimon at the time, calling him a poor public speaker and a nervous mess.

In 2019, Dimon fueled rumors that he would rival Trump in the 2024 presidential ballot when he told CNBC he barely considered himself a Democrat.

He clarified that my heart is a Democrat, my brain is rather Republican.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said in May that Dimon should run for president in the next election.

Ackman praised the exemplary leader who superbly managed JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank with more than $3.6 trillion in assets.

More recently, Dimon said, I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in some capacity, during a Bloomberg TV interview in May.

JPMorgan crushed the theory weeks later, noting that “he is very happy in his current role” and plans to stay there for another “three and a half years”.

“As he has said in the past, Jamie has no intention of running for office,” the bank added in a statement.

New York-based JPMorgan oversees more than $3.6 trillion in assets. Dimon assumed the role of chief executive of the bank in 2005.Getty Images

Bank CEOs like Dimon have been touted over the years as potential candidates for high-level government posts such as Treasury Secretary or other economic policy roles.

Henry Paulson, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, led the Treasury during the 2008 financial crisis.

