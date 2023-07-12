Politics
The impact of Joe Biden’s statements against Xi Jinping on China-US relations
The sigh of relief in a swath of land stretching from China to the Atlantic coast of Africa was audible when Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch who heads the Wagner Group, a state-funded private military company, canceled his mutiny against the army and the security of President Vladimir Putin. establishment.
So do the concerns and unanswered questions the revolt has raised about Mr. Putin’s grip on power and the risks of the global rise of private military companies in the minds of China’s leaders, d Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
The central question is the role of the Russian army. It remains unclear whether the army withdrew Mr. Putin’s orders or hedged its bets. It also remains to be seen whether Mr Prigozhin enjoyed support within the military ranks.
The Russian military surrendered without a fight when Mr Prigozhin took control of Rostov-on-Don, a city of one million people and home to the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District, widely regarded as one of the most competent.
Likewise, Wagner’s fighters advanced along the M4 highway to less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, without the army trying to stop them. A Deutsche Welle fact check of videos circulating on social networks allegedly showing the Russian Air Force bombing Wagner on the M4 concluded they were fake.
Where was the Russian Air Force? Wagner may have had tanks, light anti-aircraft systems, and a few surface-to-air missiles, but long-range missile and air defenses were not part of their modus operandi. Therefore, convoys of mercenaries en route to Moscow could have been vulnerable to air assault, said Alessandro Arduino, an authority on private military companies.
The question marks are compounded by reports that General Sergei Surovikin, the former top Russian military commander in Ukraine, knew in advance of Mr. Prigozhin’s planned uprising.
Another senior army officer, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, appeared on a video chat with Mr Prighozin after the takeover of Rostov-on-Don. Moreover, General Valery Gerasimov, army chief of staff and target of Mr Prigozhins’ anger, has not been seen in public since the failed revolt.
Certainly, Messrs. Surovikin and Aleseyev published videos criticizing Mr. Prigozhin and asking him to stop his revolt.
Besides, Putin sent a brigade loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov rather than a Russian military unit in Rostov-on-Don to confront the Wagner group. Even if there was no confrontation, Mr Kadyrov is likely to see the mutiny as an opportunity to replace the Wagner group.
Without answers to the questions, Mr. Putin will struggle to demonstrate unity among Russia’s military and political elite and that he retains complete control. This will affect foreign leaders’ assessment of Mr. Putin as a reliable and stable partner.
The Wagner revolt and questions about Mr. Putin’s grip on power have undermined Russia’s status as a credible security partner that has already been challenged by its failure to subjugate Ukraine.
Moreover, Mr. Putin’s foreign friends in China, Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa have long felt uneasy about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even if they did not condemn it. not publicly or did not comply with the sanctions imposed by the United States, Europe, and others.
With the exception of China, the mediation proposals of African leaders, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were mainly aimed at showing neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict.
Like that Map of Chinabut China plays in a different league as many see it as the only power with real influence in Moscow.
China has sought to capitalize in Central Asia on the diminished status of Russia, where Russia has long been seen as the guarantor of the region’s security, and on the neglect of the United States towards the former Soviet republics.
In May, President Xi Jinping unveiled a great development plan focused on infrastructure and trade during a meeting in Beijing with the leaders of the five Central Asian states.
Rather than wanting to replace Russia, China hopes to become the dominant power in the region with Russia as a junior partner.
If Ukraine weren’t enough of a headache, the uncertainty over Mr Putin’s status is compounded by a lack of clarity over the future of the Wagner Group, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. where the Russian company may be first among equals, but the Chinese company and other private military companies also operate.
The Russian Defense Ministry may be able to control the group in Ukraine and Syria, but may find it more difficult to subjugate Wagner in Africa. Unlike Ukraine and Syria, countries with a large Russian military presence, Russia has far fewer forces, if any, in the African countries where Wagner operates.
Wagner has little incentive to cede its positions in Africa, where it generates revenue by supporting governments and warlords and lucrative mining deals. Wagner operates in Libya, Mali, Sudan, Central African Republic, Chad, Mozambique and Madagascar.
The media reported that an unknown drone had attacked a Wagner base in Libya south of the rebel city of Benghazi a few days after the mutiny. Wagner’s positions in Syria would have been attacked by Russian troopsholding the group commanders.
Nonetheless, Wagner, acting independently, could be a concern for Chinese private military companies on the African continent.
Unlike Wagner, which effectively functions as a mercenary and combat force, Chinese companies, such as Beijing DeWe Security Service, Huaxin Zhong An Security Group, and China Security Technology Group, primarily serve as protectors of Chinese investments, assets and personnel. As a result, they have little contact with Wagner.
Mali could become a test case for what Wagner’s post-revolt positioning could mean for Chinese companies. Mali expelled United Nations peacekeepers who were due to withdraw from the country before the end of this year, relying instead on Wagner.
In 2021, the Malian security forces released three Chinese nationals abducted by unknown gunmen of a construction site in the north of the country. In the future, China may have to turn to Wagner in an emergency if it does not deploy its own private army.
Moreover, Russia’s experience with Wagner raises the specter of military forces revolting against the ruling elites as many in China, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa believe that the era of popular revolts s is out of breath.
This may not be an immediate domestic concern in China, but it is a concern given China’s preference for stability in the countries of Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa, with which it maintains close economic and other ties.
For now, China, like others, is breathing a sigh of relief. However, the final word on the fallout from Wagner’s mutiny has yet to be said.
|
Sources
2/ https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2023/07/12/the-impact-of-joe-bidens-statements-against-xi-jinping-on-sino-american-relations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The impact of Joe Biden’s statements against Xi Jinping on China-US relations
- Jamie Dimon worries about a new Donald Trump presidency
- PM Modis France trip will see special gestures from Macron | India News
- US Marines without leader for first time in 150 years as Republicans block nomination | US Army
- Bollywood Bang raises $60,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital – Vernon News
- Tennis star Osaka gives birth to a daughter: report
- Paducah Public Schools Changes Dress Code: Here’s What Parents and Students Need to Know | Kentucky News
- Google Partners Praise New Premier Badge as Google Cloud Takes a Seat at the Enterprise Table
- Fairy Hunter Tinok Free Download
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition v20230619 Free Download
- Vince Vaughn directs the casting of Nonnas | Entertainment
- How the CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle Drives Innovation and Growth in Technology