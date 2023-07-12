The impact of Joe Biden’s statements against Xi Jinping on China-US relations

The sigh of relief in a swath of land stretching from China to the Atlantic coast of Africa was audible when Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch who heads the Wagner Group, a state-funded private military company, canceled his mutiny against the army and the security of President Vladimir Putin. establishment.

So do the concerns and unanswered questions the revolt has raised about Mr. Putin’s grip on power and the risks of the global rise of private military companies in the minds of China’s leaders, d Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The central question is the role of the Russian army. It remains unclear whether the army withdrew Mr. Putin’s orders or hedged its bets. It also remains to be seen whether Mr Prigozhin enjoyed support within the military ranks.

The Russian military surrendered without a fight when Mr Prigozhin took control of Rostov-on-Don, a city of one million people and home to the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District, widely regarded as one of the most competent.

Likewise, Wagner’s fighters advanced along the M4 highway to less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, without the army trying to stop them. A Deutsche Welle fact check of videos circulating on social networks allegedly showing the Russian Air Force bombing Wagner on the M4 concluded they were fake.

Where was the Russian Air Force? Wagner may have had tanks, light anti-aircraft systems, and a few surface-to-air missiles, but long-range missile and air defenses were not part of their modus operandi. Therefore, convoys of mercenaries en route to Moscow could have been vulnerable to air assault, said Alessandro Arduino, an authority on private military companies.

The question marks are compounded by reports that General Sergei Surovikin, the former top Russian military commander in Ukraine, knew in advance of Mr. Prigozhin’s planned uprising.

Another senior army officer, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, appeared on a video chat with Mr Prighozin after the takeover of Rostov-on-Don. Moreover, General Valery Gerasimov, army chief of staff and target of Mr Prigozhins’ anger, has not been seen in public since the failed revolt.

Certainly, Messrs. Surovikin and Aleseyev published videos criticizing Mr. Prigozhin and asking him to stop his revolt.

Besides, Putin sent a brigade loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov rather than a Russian military unit in Rostov-on-Don to confront the Wagner group. Even if there was no confrontation, Mr Kadyrov is likely to see the mutiny as an opportunity to replace the Wagner group.

Without answers to the questions, Mr. Putin will struggle to demonstrate unity among Russia’s military and political elite and that he retains complete control. This will affect foreign leaders’ assessment of Mr. Putin as a reliable and stable partner.

The Wagner revolt and questions about Mr. Putin’s grip on power have undermined Russia’s status as a credible security partner that has already been challenged by its failure to subjugate Ukraine.

Moreover, Mr. Putin’s foreign friends in China, Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa have long felt uneasy about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even if they did not condemn it. not publicly or did not comply with the sanctions imposed by the United States, Europe, and others.

With the exception of China, the mediation proposals of African leaders, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were mainly aimed at showing neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict.

Like that Map of Chinabut China plays in a different league as many see it as the only power with real influence in Moscow.

China has sought to capitalize in Central Asia on the diminished status of Russia, where Russia has long been seen as the guarantor of the region’s security, and on the neglect of the United States towards the former Soviet republics.

In May, President Xi Jinping unveiled a great development plan focused on infrastructure and trade during a meeting in Beijing with the leaders of the five Central Asian states.

Rather than wanting to replace Russia, China hopes to become the dominant power in the region with Russia as a junior partner.

If Ukraine weren’t enough of a headache, the uncertainty over Mr Putin’s status is compounded by a lack of clarity over the future of the Wagner Group, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. where the Russian company may be first among equals, but the Chinese company and other private military companies also operate.

The Russian Defense Ministry may be able to control the group in Ukraine and Syria, but may find it more difficult to subjugate Wagner in Africa. Unlike Ukraine and Syria, countries with a large Russian military presence, Russia has far fewer forces, if any, in the African countries where Wagner operates.

Wagner has little incentive to cede its positions in Africa, where it generates revenue by supporting governments and warlords and lucrative mining deals. Wagner operates in Libya, Mali, Sudan, Central African Republic, Chad, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The media reported that an unknown drone had attacked a Wagner base in Libya south of the rebel city of Benghazi a few days after the mutiny. Wagner’s positions in Syria would have been attacked by Russian troopsholding the group commanders.

Nonetheless, Wagner, acting independently, could be a concern for Chinese private military companies on the African continent.

Unlike Wagner, which effectively functions as a mercenary and combat force, Chinese companies, such as Beijing DeWe Security Service, Huaxin Zhong An Security Group, and China Security Technology Group, primarily serve as protectors of Chinese investments, assets and personnel. As a result, they have little contact with Wagner.

Mali could become a test case for what Wagner’s post-revolt positioning could mean for Chinese companies. Mali expelled United Nations peacekeepers who were due to withdraw from the country before the end of this year, relying instead on Wagner.

In 2021, the Malian security forces released three Chinese nationals abducted by unknown gunmen of a construction site in the north of the country. In the future, China may have to turn to Wagner in an emergency if it does not deploy its own private army.

Moreover, Russia’s experience with Wagner raises the specter of military forces revolting against the ruling elites as many in China, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa believe that the era of popular revolts s is out of breath.

This may not be an immediate domestic concern in China, but it is a concern given China’s preference for stability in the countries of Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa, with which it maintains close economic and other ties.

For now, China, like others, is breathing a sigh of relief. However, the final word on the fallout from Wagner’s mutiny has yet to be said.