Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson becomes a father again





Reuters file photo.

London: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become a father again, his wife Carrie said on Tuesday, with the couple’s third child and the ex-leader’s eighth, born on July 5. “Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 a.m.,” Carrie Johnson wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of her holding her new baby. She joked “can you guess what name my husband chose?!” in reference to Johnson’s well-known love of ancient Greek myths. “I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new sibling with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing. We are all so smitten,” she added . Their first son Wilfred was born in April 2020, shortly after Johnson was treated in hospital intensive care for Covid. His daughter Romy then arrived in December 2021, again when Johnson was still British Prime Minister. He was ousted the following summer, amid a revolt among his ruling Tories after a series of scandals, including Covid breakup parties in Downing Street. Johnson, 59, resigned as a Tory lawmaker last month after MPs discovered he had lied to parliament about his knowledge of parties. Johnson, who has been married three times, has four children from his second marriage to lawyer Marina Wheeler, and now has three with Carrie, 35, a former Conservative Party media adviser whom he married there. two years. The ex-leader has another child, a daughter, from an extra-marital affair. In September 2021, before Romy was born and after years of speculation about the number of children he had, Johnson confirmed to American television network NBC in an interview that at the time he had six.

